End of the beginning: Sustainable Beef, NP celebrate start of construction

Tuesday was a day for North Platte to celebrate Sustainable Beef LLC’s success in reaching the start of construction after more than two years.

For two locals — ranchers Rusty Kemp and Trey Wasserburger — the “construction commencement ceremony” for North Platte’s coming meatpacking plant was especially sweet.

“There were a lot of moments along the way when, wow, this (thing) really needed to happen in order to succeed,” said Wasserburger, co-owner with wife Dayna of the TD Angus Rishel Ranch south of North Platte.

And they did, he said, though he admitted there were times when the COVID-19 pandemic, its economic aftermath and America’s more recent inflation bouts made it seem “like it’d be an insurmountable mountain to climb.”

Not so with Kemp, the veteran rural Tryon rancher who took up a direct challenge from Gov. Pete Ricketts during a 2019 Vietnamese trade mission to help his fellow Nebraska cattle producers and dent shortages in the U.S. beef industry’s processing capacity.

“The people we had involved are not accustomed to failing,” he said. “I never doubted we wouldn’t get this done.”

Every one of some 300 seats in the Canteen District’s Venue 304 was filled, with many cowboy hats atop heads to signify its importance to western Nebraska and the ranches and feedlots of “God’s Cow Country.”

Ricketts, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine and U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering led the group of city, county and state elected VIPs.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen of Columbus, a University of Nebraska regent, attended but did not speak. North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher served as emcee.

“I’m just taking a moment to remember this moment,” he said to open the program.

“We’re a community that is growing, a community that has some excitement and a community that is becoming an even better place to live — in part because of Sustainable Beef and all the great people who have started and partnered with this operation.”

About 2½ miles southeast, the earthen berm of North Platte’s retired sewer lagoon — now Sustainable Beef’s construction site — stood pierced, providing the opening for the countless semitrailer trucks to dump dirt and build up the surface over the next months.

Two years of construction work lie ahead for Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs and the project’s other leaders before the first cattle can be delivered and processed there.

Ricketts called nine of Sustainable Beef’s 10 founders to the stage to be recognized. Bill Rupp of Loveland, Colorado, couldn’t attend.

Other organizers present besides Briggs, Kemp and Wasserburger were Pete and Cassie Lapaseotes of Bridgeport; Kirk Olson of rural Hershey; Bob Maxwell of Atkinson; former Alliance resident Tyler Briggs; and Grant native and Nebraska basketball legend Bill Jackman, a Dallas wealth manager.

The firm’s application for a state construction permit for the 1,500-head-per-day plant was delivered in late September to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, Briggs said after the afternoon ceremony.

NDEE officials have said a public comment period and public hearing are part of their approval process. Its permit doesn’t cover the fill-dirt operation, for which the city of North Platte and Lincoln County have granted conditional use permits to its suppliers.

If Sustainable Beef gets its construction permit, it also will need an NDEE operating permit as the plant nears completion.

Briggs, CEO and 33-year veteran of Alliance-based WESTCO Cooperative, said he’ll stay on the job there until the plant opens. He’ll then move to North Platte and focus on Sustainable Beef.

“It’s been a fun, fun project,” he said before the event began. “I’ve used a lot of the relationships I’ve built through my career on this project.”

In his formal remarks, Briggs paid tribute to all who turned Ricketts’ challenge to Kemp into a project expected to generate $1.1 billion in annual economic impact, employ 875 people directly and more than double that jobs figure through supporting businesses expected to set up shop in North Platte.

He recalled the August 2020 meeting when North Platte leaders’ interest in hosting the plant was conveyed by then-City Administrator Matthew Kibbon — who returned for Tuesday’s ceremony — and Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

“They didn’t just gladhand us and say, ‘How’re you doing?’ They actually had a plan,” he said. “They needed another industry in North Platte, and they really wanted this project.”

Even before that, Briggs said, Kemp had brought aboard longtime North Platte banker Greg Wilke, now retired, and Sandhills State Bank CEO David Gale as key financial advisers.

“They were influential early in this process to encourage us (to say) ‘let’s think about this,’” Briggs said.

Sustainable Beef’s partnership with Walmart — in the works for a year, but announced only on Aug. 31 —wrapped up the project’s financing and means the cattle from the project’s 26 beef producers are spoken for, Briggs said.

Walmart Senior Vice President Tyler Lehr noted not just the new partnership but also the retail giant’s older large North Platte investment: the Walmart Distribution Center, opened in 2003.

“Walmart calls thousands of these communities across this country home,” he said. “But I can tell you that we are incredibly proud to call North Platte home at Walmart.”

Lehr said he was part of the Walmart team that first met with Briggs and project organizers about a year ago. Walmart will hold minority ownership in the North Platte plant and claim the majority of its beef production.

“We learned about Sustainable Beef’s vision to source directly from ranchers across the community … and provide high-quality Sandhills beef across the Midwest,” he said. “And we were impressed.”

But Walmart leaders were also impressed by organizers’ intention “to put people and the environment at the center of what it is that they wanted to do,” Lehr added.

Ricketts said the project shows what Nebraskans — and western Nebraska and North Platte in particular — are capable of when they’re challenged.

“This is a city that gets it,” he said. “They’ve got to invest. They’ve got to pull together and get things done.”

But “it is also emblematic of what can happen here in the state. And I expect this will inspire other Nebraskans in other parts of the state to say, ‘Hey, did you see what they did in North Platte? We can do that here.’”

The 2022 Legislature committed $20 million in federal COVID-19 aid to Sustainable Beef’s construction on top of North Platte’s $22.5 million package of forgivable loans and tax increment financing approved in 2021.

Smith recalled “sitting at Rusty Kemp’s kitchen table fairly early in the process.” When Briggs would call him, the congressman said, he knew “it was going to be a good update of what’s taking place and the advances being made.”

Fischer praised “the grit, the grace and the determination” it took for her fellow Sandhills cattle producers to take Sustainable Beef to the start of construction.

“Look at the commitment we see in our communities in rural Nebraska,” she said. “Think about what Sustainable Beef is going to do, not only for this community but for the entire state of Nebraska.”

As he looked around the bustling room after the ceremony, Kemp said he’s been wondering what he’ll do now that construction is about to start.

“My active part is going to be much less,” he said, thanking his wife, Rachael, for putting up with the “tremendous time commitment” that took him away from home a lot.

“And that’s OK, because we’ve got a lot of good people. I’ve got a lot of confidence in them taking this to the next level.”

But as he turns more attention back to his own McPherson County pastures, Kemp will be looking forward to the day his first truckload of cattle arrives at the gates of the North Platte beef plant most likely in late 2024.

“That would be pretty cool,” he said.

Wasserburger also was thinking about next steps. “As we got done with the speeches, I thought, ‘Wow, we’re in a different phase.’ I’m excited for the next phase.”