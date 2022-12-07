'Entertainers Building' taking shape at Wild West Arena

Each year Nebraskaland Days offers quality entertainment for its Viaero Summer Jam Concerts.

Meeting the needs of the entertainers, rodeo competitors and their accompanying staffs will go up a notch this year with the construction of the Entertainers Building. Construction has begun at the Wild West Arena that will eliminate numerous trips a day to get the musicians and associated personnel back and forth to hotels.

David Fudge, Nebraskaland Days executive director, said the project is one of the Nebraska Shovel Ready grant fund beneficiaries. The matching grant provided $650,000 to help construct the building.

The building on the east side of the arena will make life more convenient for the Nebraskaland Days crew as well as the entertainers and rodeo competitors, Fudge said.

“One of the things when you look at the facility, one thing we’re lacking, is some place for them to get out of their vehicles and get themselves ready to perform,” Fudge said.

This building will be kind of the answer to that and Fudge said it has been in the works for eight years.

“One of the challenges is that this is not a revenue producer,” Fudge said. “When we build sponsor buildings, when we build vending facilities, those are facilities that produce revenue here.”

The importance of the new facility will be seen in the image of quality Fudge said he wants to see from Nebraskaland Days.

“It’s really important for us to provide those sorts of facilities for people so when they come here to perform, either during the rodeo or during the concert, they have a good experience here,” Fudge said. “Then we’re more likely to get those ‘A-listers’ to come back here because they had a good experience in North Platte.”

The building will contain areas for catering, showers, committee rooms, a rodeo secretary’s office and lockers for the Nebraskaland Days staff.

“We need facilities for these people to clean up,” Fudge said. “What people don’t know is a lot of the time we would load them up in runner vehicles, take them to their motel so they could clean up and bring them back.”

He said staff spent all day long driving people back and forth, which required scheduling from early morning to late night.

“Some of these touring companies have 50 people so this was an all-day affair,” Fudge said. “Now we’ll be able to take care of that here.”

There will be green rooms for the headline acts and support bands.

“You think when these people perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena, they don’t sit in buses,” Fudge said. “They have a green room. This will be the same here where they can go from the green room straight to the stage. It will be a big improvement.”

Fudge said the rodeo committee will have a room to conduct its business and that room will double as a production office during the concert series. The rodeo secretary’s office will also be used for Lincoln County Emergency Management.

The weather service and emergency management personnel are on site every day to keep an eye on potential storms during the events.

“In the past, emergency management literally brought a tent they set up to monitor the weather,” Fudge said. “Now they will set up right inside this building so we can talk to tour management for the artists and we can have the entertainers and rodeo competitors in a building instead of a bus if bad weather approaches.”

The building will be completed by June 1, Fudge said, and changes the landscape of the facilities that enhance the quality of the event.