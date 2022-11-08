Entire 13-member Lincoln County slate elected unopposed Tuesday

Thirteen sitting Lincoln County officials won new terms in office Tuesday, leading a long list of local and regional officials unopposed in this year’s general election.

Commissioner Kent Weems of rural Stapleton won a second four-year term in District 2, while appointed Commissioner Micaela Wuehler of rural North Platte won her first full term in District 3.

Wuehler became Lincoln County’s first female County Board member on Nov. 9, 2021 — a year ago Wednesday — when a three-member panel of county officials chose her to complete the District 3 term of Bill Henry.

The county’s nine separately elected “row officials” also won election or re-election Tuesday. They included appointed County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo, whom commissioners named on Sept. 13, 2021, to finish a four-year term that had seen one treasurer removed and a second resign.

Re-elected row officials Tuesday were County Clerk Becky Rossell, Register of Deeds Lois Block, Clerk of the District Court Deb McCarthy, County Sheriff Jerome Kramer, County Attorney Rebecca Harling, Public Defender Bob Lindemeier, County Surveyor Boni Edwards and County Assessor Julie Stenger.

Incumbent county Noxious Weed Control Board members Anthony Johnson and Lynn Frederick also were unopposed for new terms Tuesday.

So were five candidates for the Mid-Plains Community College Area Board of Governors, six candidates apiece for the Educational Service Unit 16 and Twin Platte Natural Resources District board and two for the Custer Public Power District board.

All were incumbents except for Mid-Plains board members-elect Kimberly Korgan of McCook, Tyler Pribbeno of Imperial and Tricia Shaffer of North Platte, and Twin Platte NRD board member-elect Jon Walz of rural Stapleton.