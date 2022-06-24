Entries open for Logan County Rodeo Queen contest

The 2022 Logan County Rodeo Queen contest opens entries July 5.

The contest will take place Aug. 19 to 20 during the Logan County Fair. Entries are open to single cowgirls who reside in Logan, Lincoln, Thomas, McPherson or Custer counties.

Contestants must be between the ages of 14 and 19 on Aug. 19.

Entries are limited to eight contestants and they must be available for the horsemanship competition starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 19. Immediately after horsemanship, the contestants will give a speech at the Queen Contest luncheon.

The contestants will ride in the parade at 2 p.m. Aug. 20 and will participate in the Rodeo Grand Entry that evening.

Entry forms will available Wednesday on the Nebraska’s Biggest Little Rodeo Logan County Fair & Rodeo Stapleton, NE Facebook page and the Logan County Rodeo Queen and Princess Contest Facebook page.

Entries are also available from Ellen Salisbury by mail or email. Text 937-668-1227 with entry request.