Episcopal Church offers help with COVID-related issues

The Episcopal Church of Our Savior received $20,000 in ARPA funds for its “Episcopal Extras” program to help with COVID-related issues.

The church applied for the grant through the Lincoln County State and Local Recovery Funds program. In addition to the ARPA funds, private donors gave $10,000. One donation of $5,000 came from a private donor through the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.

The Episcopal Extras program offers three kits to help individuals or families with various needs related to COVID-19:

The COVID kit includes over-the-counter medications, free COVID-19 tests, antibacterial wipes, hand sanitizer, pain relievers, cough drops, allergy medication, tissues and other items for those who have tested positive or have been exposed to the virus. It will not be required to verify that you have tested positive to receive this kit.

The cleaning supply kit includes sponges, cleaning and disinfecting items, paper towels, toilet paper, facial tissues, plastic gloves, masks, dishwashing soap, laundry detergent and other supplies to help stop the spread of the virus.

The personal hygiene kit includes shampoo, soap, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes, combs, antiperspirants, lotion, razors, tweezers, nail clippers and other hygiene products.

Individuals and families can come to the Episcopal Church at 203 W. Fourth St. during the following hours: Monday 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., Tuesday 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. and Thursday 1 to 3 p.m. The Episcopal Extras will be closed on Fridays.

All persons receiving kits will need to provide their name, address and a valid identification card the first time they pick up items. The church will keep a list of the kits each family or household receives. Each will receive one free kit a month for a total of 12 kits per year.

As the program expands, there will be opportunities to receive other kits that will be announced later.

For questions or more information, call the Episcopal Church at 308-532-0515; Shari Shore, program director, at 308-539-1715; or Wesley Smith, program manager, at 308-539-4384.

Those wishing to donate to Episcopal Extras may contact Shore.