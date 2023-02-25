State Sen. Steve Erdman’s bills to replace most Nebraska taxes with a “consumption tax” and restrict early voting in elections will take their turns this week receiving public hearings from legislative committees.
The week’s hearing schedule also includes fresh versions of two frequent bills by former North Platte Sen. Mike Groene to allow physical restraint of unruly students and sell the NCORPE water augmentation project’s land while retaining its water rights.
Erdman’s three-measure consumption tax package will take up the entirety of the Revenue Committee’s hearing schedule Friday.
The committee convenes at 1:30 p.m. CT (12:30 p.m. MT) in Room 1524 of Lincoln’s State Capitol, with its session livestreamed by Nebraska Public Media — as are all public hearings and floor sessions — via the Legislature’s website at nebraskalegislature.org.
Erdman, the District 47 lawmaker from rural Bayard, introduced unsuccessful consumption tax proposals in both 2020 and 2021.
Friday’s hearings will start with Legislative Bill 79, which would serve as the “enabling act” for a consumption tax if voters approve his proposed constitutional amendments, Legislative Resolutions 6CA and 7CA.
All three measures would abolish current Nebraska taxes, except for excise taxes, on Dec. 31, 2025. An initial 7.5% tax “on the use or consumption … of taxable property or services,” except for groceries and items already subject to excise taxes, would take effect the following day.
Local property and state income taxes would be abolished the same day, as would state and local sales taxes. LR 6CA would forbid their reimposition, while LR 7CA would allow local governments to impose their own consumption taxes if the Legislature so authorizes.
LB 79 also would revamp local governments’ budget-setting processes, with one of two appointed statewide “Equalization and Review Boards” — one for schools, the other for cities, counties and other governments — able to alter their final details if necessary.
Erdman’s original draft calls for each board to have five elected “district representatives,” two of whom would represent parts of western Nebraska. The governor would appoint an executive secretary for each board.
Counties would submit combined countywide budget proposals to the appropriate equalization board. Local governments would have to give budgets final approval by Sept. 15.
If the state auditor, the equalization board secretary and a government’s regional representative rule that its budget didn’t conform to a manual approved by its equalization board, LB 79 would give affected local governments until Oct. 15 to make needed changes on their own.
After that, the district representative would have the power to make such budgets conform to the manual under LB 79’s language.
Erdman introduced an amendment to LB 79 Feb. 8 that would drop the idea of having voters in each district choose a district representative.
Each county board in a district instead would appoint a representative to a search committee, which would choose a regional representative for that district’s board. Erdman’s amendment doesn’t change that person’s power to make final changes to local budgets.
Each equalization board’s regional representatives and executive secretary would make $80,000 a year, according to LB 79 and Erdman’s amendment.
Erdman’s LB 228 and LB 230, which would undo most recent changes in Nebraska’s election practices, will be heard by the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee at 1:30 p.m. CT Wednesday in Room 1507.
LB 228 would require registered Nebraskans intending to vote to do so in person at their polling place on the day of a primary or general election. Ballots would have to be counted “at the precinct level” that day, which also would be a state holiday.
Voters could only cast ballots with an approved photographic ID card, as mandated by voters in the Nov. 8 general election. Erdman’s LB 230 lays out details for enacting voter ID.
LB 228 would permit early voting only by military members and people at nursing homes or assisted-living facilities. Their ballot envelopes would have to be postmarked before Election Day in order to count.
LB 230 also would abolish all-mail special elections and alter rules for “provisional ballots” cast by registered voters whose current and voter registration addresses don’t match.
Among other bills set for hearings this week introduced or cosponsored by western Nebraska senators:
- LB 811, set for an Education Committee hearing at 1:30 p.m. CT Tuesday in Room 1525, would let teachers and school staff use “reasonable physical intervention” to protect students, teachers or staff from physical injury. Committee Chairman Dave Murman of Glenvil introduced the bill, with Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon and Brian Hardin of Gering among its cosponsors.
- Before Erdman introduces his election-related bills Wednesday, he’ll open a Natural Resources Committee hearing session in Room 1525 on LB 396. It takes up Groene’s multiyear quest to return Lincoln County’s Nebraska Cooperative Platte Republican Enhancement project land to property tax rolls but allow NCORPE to continue using groundwater below it to help satisfy legal water-supply requirements in the Republican and Platte river basins. Groene’s successor, North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson, cosponsors LB 396.
- The Appropriations Committee will hear LB 744, an Erdman bill allocating money to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for reimbursement of property damage by wildlife, as the last bill during a 1:30 p.m. CT session Tuesday in Room 1524.