ESU 16 ‘maintenance budget’ keeps tax rate unchanged

Even with a higher property tax request, Educational Service Unit 16 would charge basically the same tax rate in 2022 as it has the previous 18 years.

Board members of the 15-county ESU will hold a public hearing and vote on their 2022-23 budget at 7 p.m. MT Tuesday in its headquarters office at 314 W. First St. in Ogallala.

ESU 16’s total spending in all funds would be $15.64 million, 0.6% higher than during the 2021-22 fiscal year that ended for Nebraska schools on Aug. 31.

Property owners throughout the ESU’s service area again would be charged 1.5 cents per $100 of taxable value, despite a 4.7% boost in the ESU’s tax request to $1.62 million.

That percentage matches the increase in ESU 16’s total taxable value from $10.34 billion in 2021 to $10.83 billion this year. Its tax rate has been essentially unchanged since 2004-05.

ESU 16 Administrator Deb Paulman said the newest budget “is definitely a maintenance budget” to keep offering the support services her staff offers to school districts in its service area.

The statewide ESU system was created for that purpose by the 1965 Legislature.

Higher salaries, fuel costs and health insurance costs account for the nominal increase in ESU 16’s budget, she said.

“We are just trying to hold onto the staffing that we currently have and still deliver high-quality professional learning, direct and indirect student services and network infrastructure support to our schools,” Paulman said.