Educational Service Unit 16 board members approved their 2022-23 budget without changes Wednesday after a public meeting at their Ogallala headquarters.

The 15-county agency that provides support services for school districts will have a $15.64 million budget, 0.6% more than in 2021-22.

ESU 16’s property tax request will grow 4.7% to $1.62 million, but its tax rate will stay at 1.5 cents per $100 of taxable value. It’s charged essentially the same tax rate since 2004-05.