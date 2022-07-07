Every course along Highway 30: North Platte golfer finishes statewide quest

The journey began in 1985 and in October 2021, Pete Lowe completed his mission with a round of golf at Schuyler Golf Club.

A trip to family member’s retirement party in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 1985 opened the opportunity to play a round of golf.

“There was a golf course at Kimball and we were early.” Lowe said. “So my son (Jeff Lowe) and I played golf at Kimball.”

Over the years, Lowe started playing different courses along Highway 30.

“One time, I said, you know, I think I’m going to keep track of all those,” Lowe said. “I’ll see how many there are and kind of make it a lifetime goal.”

The idea to play every golf course along Highway 30 in Nebraska was born and 36 years later Lowe achieved his goal at the age of 79.

“Every time I would go someplace to see a relative, whether it be a birth, a death or a wedding,” Lowe said, “I would go early and play golf courses.”

He said there are about 35 courses along the highway 30 route. A few of his favorites are Meadowlark Hills Golf Course in Kearney, North Bend Golf Course and two courses in Columbus, Elks Country Club and Quail Run Golf Course.

Lowe got started his golfing career as a caddy while in high school in Benkelman.

“I used to work for a pharmacist,” Lowe said. “I was a soda jerk and he played golf and he could only play on Sundays.”

After church, Bud Moses — the pharmacist — would call him up and they would meet at the golf course.

“I would caddy for him,” Lowe said. “That was when Benkelman had sand greens.”

After a while, Lowe would play with Moses.

“I bought my first driver from Mr. Moses,” Lowe said. “It was a lot of fun playing with him because when we’d go back to the clubhouse, which was nothing more than an old boxcar, he’d buy my hamburger and a coke. I think it cost him 35 cents.”

After high school, Lowe went to Chadron State College and lettered in baseball for four years and basketball for three. He graduated from Chadron with a teaching degree.

“The summer after college, I tried out for the Milwaukee Braves, Chicago White Sox, the Red Sox and I went to Carbondale, Illinois, and tried out for the St. Louis Cardinals,” Lowe said. “I was quick, I was fast, but they were looking for the big sticks.”

Lowe then came to North Platte and worked on the state highway department during construction of Interstate 80. In the evenings he played baseball for York Hinman’s North Platte Plainsmen and Gulf Oilers.

He started teaching at North Platte High School in 1964 as a driver’s education teacher. In 1972, Lowe became an elementary school teacher in the district.

“I retired in 1993 after 29 years,” Lowe said. “I couldn’t make it to 30 because they took the paddles away from us.”

Lowe said he has always enjoyed golf.

“But I’ve also been a fisherman all my life,” Lowe said. “I found out that golf balls don’t taste near as good as a walleye.”

Last summer, Lowe said he had three golf courses to play to complete his quest.

“All I had left was Fremont, Schuyler and North Bend,” Lowe said. “My nephew lives in Columbus and he called me and said, uncle Pete, we are going to finish your journey.”

Lowe will turn 80 years old at the end of July. He does a lot more fishing than golf these days, but still gets out once in a while to swing the clubs.