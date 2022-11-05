Expensive, topsy-turvy District 42 Unicameral race to be settled Tuesday

Voters in Lincoln County and five of its neighbors Tuesday will settle a Unicameral race that changed greatly from where it started 17 months ago.

Either appointed state Sen. Mike Jacobson or May 10 primary leader Chris Bruns, both Republicans from North Platte, will represent the expanded Legislative District 42 after one of Nebraska’s more expensive races for the Legislature.

Southwest Nebraska’s District 44, which absorbed Dawson County when redistricting relocated term-limited Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams’ District 36, will have a new senator in Teresa Ibach of rural Sumner.

Ibach easily led May primary opponent Edward Dunn of Grant, who then withdrew, in her bid to succeed term-limited Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango.

Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon and Steve Erdman of Bayard, who represent Districts 43 and 47 respectively, will return to Lincoln in January to begin the next-to-last years of their terms.

Bruns, a second-year Lincoln County commissioner from District 4 and the County Board’s 2022 chairman, is the last remaining candidate among the original trio who set out in summer 2021 to win what was supposed to be an open seat on Tuesday.

Should he win the Unicameral seat Tuesday, a three-member panel of County Clerk Becky Rossell, County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo and County Attorney Rebecca Harling will appoint someone to finish the last two years of Bruns’ District 4 County Board term.

The 37-year-old insurance agent, rancher and U.S. Marine Corps veteran was second to announce his District 42 candidacy after Mel McNea, then in his last months as CEO of Great Plains Health of North Platte. Brenda Fourtner of Maxwell entered the race after Bruns.

All hoped to succeed former North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, who started his eighth year in the Legislature in January and was prevented by term limits from running again.

Then a series of events altered the shape of this year’s District 42 contest:

A special Unicameral session in September 2021 added four counties and part of a fifth to the district to account for 2020 census results. District 42 now covers Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Hooker and Thomas counties and the northern and eastern three-fourths of Perkins County.

Groene resigned Feb. 23, with just over 10 months left in his term, amid a controversy over photos he took of a legislative aide in his office. He was cleared of wrongdoing in follow-up investigations.

Instead of filling the seat with one of Groene’s three would-be successors — all of whom were interviewed — Gov. Pete Ricketts turned to Jacobson, the 68-year-old founder and CEO of NebraskaLand Bank and then the chairman of both the North Platte Airport Authority and the Community Redevelopment Authority.

When Jacobson filed for a full four-year term, McNea, a longtime friend, chose to pull out of the District 42 race. He’s unopposed for re-election Tuesday to the Educational Service Unit 16 board.

In the primary two months later, Bruns outpolled Jacobson by a mere 137 votes as both advanced to the general election. Fourtner ran a distant third.

The shapeshifting District 42 race is nearing the $600,000 mark in combined campaign donations, counting the $105,810 raised by McNea before he pulled out of the race.

Despite his late start, Jacobson had raised $337,283 to Bruns’ two-year total of $138,655 as of the Oct. 24 cutoff date for pre-election campaign finance reports. Final reports are due after the election.

Statewide political action committees that routinely donate to state government candidates have largely broken for Jacobson, who has sunk $100,000 into his campaign through loans or outright donations.

But the Nebraska Republican Party endorsed Bruns in District 42’s all-GOP final for the officially nonpartisan Unicameral. Bruns and his wife, Ashley, donated a combined $4,032 to his campaign in 2021 but haven’t listed any personal donations this year.

Besides the pair’s own lists of official endorsements submitted to The Telegraph, their campaign finance reports reveal other supporters among elected officials and current and former 2022 election candidates.

Bruns has received donations from Groene; former GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster of Falls City; presumptive District 5 Public Service Commissioner Kevin Stocker of Scottsbluff; fellow Lincoln County Commissioners Jerry Woodruff, Joe Hewgley, Kent Weems and Micaela Wuehler; County Sheriff Jerome Kramer; County Surveyor Boni Edwards; and North Platte City Councilmen Ed Rieker and Mark Woods.

McNea has donated to Jacobson’s campaign, as has City Councilman Ty Lucas, Jacobson’s chief lending officer at NebraskaLand Bank. David Gale, Sandhills State Bank co-founder and CEO and Nebraska Public Power District Subdistrict 4 candidate, has given to both Bruns and Jacobson.

Both candidates’ fundraising reports since 2021 are available online at nadc.nebraska.gov/view-campaign-filings.