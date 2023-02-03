The ag succession and transition planning workshop that was scheduled for Monday at Logan County Fairgrounds in Stapleton has been postponed. A new date has not yet been set.

Anyone interested should call the UNL Extension office for Lincoln, Logan and McPherson Counties at 308-532-2683 to let them know. They will contact you when the workshop is rescheduled.

The workshops feature Allan Vyhnalek, an Extension educator for farm and ranch transition and succession, who offers tools and strategies to effectively plan, start and complete estate and succession plans.

The most common comment from participants in previous workshops, is that they wished they had started the transition process sooner, Vyhnalek said.

The workshop is free to attend. Registration is required by calling Nebraska Extension in Lincoln, Logan & McPherson Counties at 308-532-2683.