top story

Exterior walls raised on house No. 62 for Habitat for Humanity

Volunteer crews raise an exterior wall for a house at 1704 N. Cody Ave. on Wednesday morning. The structure is No. 62 that the North Plate Area Habitat for Humanity has built over the past 24 years and is one of three expected to be constructed on the north side of the city this year.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

After being slowed down slightly by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity plans to return to its regular level of productivity with the construction of three new homes this year.

The exterior walls were raised on the first of those structures at 1704 N. Cody Ave on Wednesday morning.

“It’s just remarkable,” said Dalene Skates, the executive director for the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity. “These families were picked (for the program) last year. They started their education process and have been waiting all winter long for (the construction). This day is just the start of a new life for them, and that gives you all those warm feels.”

The goal is to have Stephanie Veith and Micah Larson, and their two daughters, three dogs and two cats moved into the structure by Halloween.

The neighboring house, at 1706 N. Cody Ave. is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving, and the third structure, at 1821 N. Miles Ave., by Christmas.

The three homes will be the 62nd, 63rd and 64th homes constructed in North Platte by the Habitat for Humanity organization in the past 24 years.

Both the footing and slab are completed on house No. 63, and the exterior walls will be raised once the 1704 N. Cody structure is enclosed.

Skates estimated that process should take about two weeks.

The three houses are the first batch of nine that will be built over the next three years in neighborhoods on the north side of the city.

The organization built two houses in 2021 due in part to the difficulty of obtaining materials in the midst of the pandemic.

“We want to get back on our rotation of three houses a year,” Skates said. “Kerry Murphy, who is our construction coordinator, is committed to getting these three (houses) done. He has been working hard to make sure we have (materials) when we need it and making sure that we can reach those goals.”

