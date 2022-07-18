Extra officers on streets for "stop speeding before it stops you" campaign beginning July 20

Several law enforcement agencies will be teaming up to raise awareness of the risks of speeding.

Between Wednesday and Aug. 14, the North Platte Police Department, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will be teaming up with other law enforcement agencies to keep drivers and passengers safe.

Additional North Platte police officers will be on the streets, with the aim of holding speeding drivers accountable. If officers see you speeding, you could be pulled over and fined.

In 2020, 11,258 people died in speeding-related crashes, accounting for 29% of all fatal crashes in the United States. Speeding reduces drivers’ ability to steer safely around other vehicles, hazardous objects or an unexpected curve. As speeds go up, so do the odds of a vehicle crash.