Kim Baxter and Rotary clubs in North Platte continue to see great success in their mission helping Kenyans.

The latest trip, during the last week of January to Kakamega County in Kenya served up a number of opportunities for Baxter and his team.

A North Platte optometrist, now retired, Baxter has headed up annual eye care clinics alongside the Noon Rotary Club that serve communities with examinations and provide eyeglasses for folks in Kenya’s rural communities.

“It was a very productive eye care trip,” Baxter said. “We ended up examining over 1,800 people, both adults and children and fit glasses to most of them."

In addition to the eye clinics, Baxter and Rotary have helped support several schools and orphanages in that area of Kenya.

“We visited (Alice Atemo's) schools and her orphanages, and that’s another effort that we have going on,” Baxter said. “We have so many different projects going on.”

This trip was different, Baxter said, because of several meetings that were important to various ongoing and new projects. A few members of the group visited the Rotary Club there that has partnered with them for about five years.

“We got a big grant through Rotary to benefit the neonatal wing of the Kakamega County Hospital,” Baxter said. “That’s close by where we did most of our eye care work.”

The rural village of Shikunga is where Baxter and his son, Craig, served 11 years ago. Craig died in 2016.

“We keep going back to the same area,” Baxter said. “Now we’re nearing completion of the Craig Memorial Rotary Clinic. The people of the village have chosen to name it for Craig because they all remember him and they want to honor his memory.”

Along with Baxter and his team of medical personnel, others on the trip were Steve and Mary Jo Chatelain; Kailee Foust, a student at St. Patrick High School; and Evan Jones, a senior at Ogallala High School.

The Chatelains said they learned a lot about the people of Kenya from their involvement in the trip. They own Home Instead in North Platte. They were inspired to participate in the project after Alice Atemo stayed with them on one of her trips to North Platte. Atemo has founded schools and orphanages in Kakamega County and, as a Rotarian, has a close connection with the Noon Rotary group here.

“When Alice stayed with us, she got to talking about the schools she had put together,” Mary Jo said. “She is the daughter and granddaughter of pastors and she just had such a heart for the street kids.”

She started the schools because education is very highly valued in Kenya and understands that education is going to change the kids’ lives, Mary Jo said.

“Just her passion for those kids, I think, is what made us think that we should participate,” Mary Jo said.

The Chatelains participated in the eye clinics, helping with various tasks to help fit people with glasses. They also visited the orphanages and schools in one of the villages.

“A lot of these villages are centered on the church,” Steve said, where the pastor is a social and civic leader.

“It is similar in structure to a New Testament church.” Mary Jo said. “They work together and they eat together and they share what they have. It was really interesting for us to see that.”

Steve and Mary Jo said after their return to North Platte, the depth of what they learned through the process had a huge impact on them personally.

“It’s really challenged us in that we just didn’t step off the plane and say, well, that was a nice trip, we really liked seeing the animals,” Mary Jo said. “It was more about what are the next steps for this school. It’s daunting, but a little bit of money can make a lot of difference in a country like that.”

The health care system brought to light a new perspective for the Chatelains as well.

“We’re used to a high level of health care in our country,” Steve said. “You would go to a hospital there and it’s pretty run down. But that’s our perspective. They don’t see it that way.”

He said the villagers' personal life is much different from ours, but from their perspective it isn’t substandard.

Foust said she had wanted to go on the trip for a long time after hearing about the project at school. She said God provided the means for her to go, so “I decided to go.”

“The highlight for me was just seeing all the kids and how happy they were to see us,” Foust said. “They just wanted to be around us even if they couldn’t speak English, and they were always like watching us.”

She served as a runner for the technicians who were fitting eyeglasses.

“I looked up the prescriptions and would take them to her,” Foust said. “I remember this one guy in Kakamega whose prescription was something like negative-9. We found a pair of little girl glasses and he was so excited to be able to see. He kept telling us how awesome it was to be able to see.”

Baxter said there is a fund set up at Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation to support the Craig Memorial Rotary Clinic construction and operation.