Eye Surgeons of Nebraska joins Great Plains Health

Eye Surgeons of Nebraska has officially joined the Great Plains Health family, a press release announced Monday.

Beginning Jan. 1, the clinic will operate under its new name, Great Plains Health Eye Institute.

Dr. Kristen Burwick, owner of Eye Surgeons of Nebraska, approached leadership at Great Plains Health about acquiring her clinic, and she will continue to serve patients at the Eye Institute.

The board of directors at Great Plains voted to move forward with the acquisition of the practice to ensure greater access, growth and continued local leadership of the eye care facility, according to the press release.

The clinic’s service offerings and location remain the same, 806 S. Maple St., North Platte.

