‘Eyes light up when the lights come on’: Cody Park lighting ceremony likely Dwight Livingston's final act as mayor

Dwight Livingston’s likely final act at North Platte’s mayor was also a return to what has been one of his favorite events over his term.

Livingston flipped the ceremonial switch to light up “Santa’s Workshop” and the “Winter Wonderland” for the season at Cody Park Saturday night.

It was the eighth time that Livingston had kicked off the opening night for the event that runs through the end

of December.

“Every year so far, the lights have come on,” said Livingston, who chose not to seek re-election after two terms. “I was a little nervous about it this year but it all worked out really well. The lights came on when they were supposed to.”

He encouraged the crowd that gathered around to help him with the countdown to the switch being thrown. He also asked for a group of volunteer children for assistance with the switch, including Matthew, a young boy who had helped him over each of the previous seven years.