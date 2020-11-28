‘Eyes light up when the lights come on’: Cody Park lighting ceremony likely Dwight Livingston's final act as mayor

Dwight Livingston’s likely final act at North Platte’s mayor was also a return to what has been one of his favorite events over his term.
Livingston flipped the ceremonial switch to light up “Santa’s Workshop” and the “Winter Wonderland” for the season at Cody Park Saturday night.
It was the eighth time that Livingston had kicked off the opening night for the event that runs through the end
of December.
“Every year so far, the lights have come on,” said Livingston, who chose not to seek re-election after two terms. “I was a little nervous about it this year but it all worked out really well. The lights came on when they were supposed to.”
He encouraged the crowd that gathered around to help him with the countdown to the switch being thrown. He also asked for a group of volunteer children for assistance with the switch, including Matthew, a young boy who had helped him over each of the previous seven years.
“(The event) gives me a chance to showcase what North Platte really is all about,” said Livingston, whose term will end when mayor-elect Brandon Kelliher is sworn into office on Tuesday. “It’s gratifying when you see the (crowd) that is here, especially the little kids and how their eyes light up when the lights come on. It just doesn’t get much better than this.”
The crowds turned out Saturday to see the lights and displays, have some ice cream from the Cody Park concession area, take hay rides and for the kids, a spin on the park’s carousel or gilder ride.
A steady stream of cars also drove the paved path titled the North Pole and features 14 individually-themed huts and a series of trees that were decorated with strings of lights as well.
There also is a “Isle” that was situated in the park’s pond area. and a Santa’s Workshop located near the concession stand.
A short fence is placed in the front of the workshop to keep Santa and the children who visit him an acceptable social distance apart in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lyle Minshull, the North Platte park/cemetery supervisor, said the city’s park and road crews began decorating in early November and the final touches were completed on Saturday.
He said an estimated 10,000 vehicles will travel through the park through Dec. 30.
“We haven’t got any this year, but usually we will get one or two new huts (each season), Minshull said. “We get requests every year (from the public) for more. We eventually will and it might fill every road in Cody Park the way its going.”
