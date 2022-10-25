Facts, figures and rumors addressed at NP Rec Center sales tax forum

Questions and answers from Tuesday's town hall

Mayor Brandon Kelliher led a panel presenting answers to questions and statements gathered from local social media or City Hall contacts during Tuesday night's town hall event on the proposed half-cent sales tax to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex.

Among the evening's topics:

Why should I pay for it (the recreation projects) if I don’t use it?

“When I hear that,” said city Recreation Superintendent Bob Barr, “my first question to people who say that is ‘Why don’t you use it?’ If it doesn’t offer the things that you want, this is why we’re doing this — so maybe we will start to offer the things that you want.”

He added that “one thing we hear a lot of is ‘There’s nothing in town for the kids to do.’ If you think that, even if you don’t support it by using the Rec Center, you should support it so there are things in town for the kids to do.”

Why use a sales tax?

A 20-year bond for $52.5 million will require the city to raise about $3.83 million a year to repay, Kelliher said. But using property taxes alone would force a 50% boost in the city’s tax rate.

The proposed half-cent sales tax can cover that amount given recent trends for the existing 1.5% city sales tax, he said. “This is the only way we can generate the money easily.”

Why does it make sense to consider having the Scottsbluff YMCA manage the Rec Center and Cody Pool?

Kelliher stressed that the City Council would decide that question. The ballot proposal only covers raising the sales tax to pay for improving those two facilities and relocating the skate park.

Megan McGown, a member of the North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance, said the group had approached several area Ys about becoming a partner before the Scottsbluff Y — which would set up a North Platte Y branch if it signs a management contract — said yes.

“One of the things about the YMCA is this is what they do,” she said. “They do recreation. That’s all they do.”

Current Rec Center membership costs compare well with the average costs for similar memberships by Ys across Nebraska, Kelliher said.

Why does the ballot language say purposes for the sales tax “include, but are not limited to” the plan’s described features?

The project’s bond counsel recommended that language “to cover any unforeseen difficulties,” Kelliher said. It’s there so city leaders can “make minor modifications that don’t affect the cost of the project.”

The city is rebuilding the Rec Center pool only for the North Platte High School swim team.

While the swim team would have a dedicated area in the new pool during its season, the entire pool would be open for all the rest of the year, Kelliher said.

The plan envisions North Platte Public Schools paying $36,000 a year toward pool maintenance costs. The school board won’t take that up unless voters approve the sales tax, Kelliher said.

All the money generated by the new facilities would go to the Scottsbluff YMCA if it manages them.

Because current Rec Center and Cody Pool expenses are twice their income, Kelliher said, “there isn’t really any money to go to the Scottsbluff Y.”

But if the Y can help the city save money through its expertise in running recreation programs, that money could go to streets and other needs, he added.

The overall project really does not include a skate park.

Kelliher literally pointed to the proposal’s ballot language, projected on the wall behind the panel, to show where it specifies a relocated skate park, renovation of Cody Pool and renovation and expansion of the Rec Center.

“This is the actual bond language” voters are being asked to approve, he said. If they do, “there is no choice.”