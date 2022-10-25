Facts, figures and rumors addressed at NP Rec Center sales tax forum

Refuting rumors, North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher admitted at Tuesday’s “Rec Yeah” pre-election forum, is a frequent activity in his elected job.
He took on several, with help from panelists Bob Barr and Megan McGown, during a question-and-answer session on the proposed half-cent city sales tax to expand the 1976 North Platte Recreation Complex, renovate the 1951 Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park.
City voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to temporarily raise the city sales tax from 1.5% to 2% to raise $52.5 million to gradually repay the construction costs of all three recreation projects.
Approval would lift the combined city and state sales tax rate from 7% to 7.5% until bonds that would be issued to facilitate the projects are repaid. They wouldn’t be finished until 2025 and 2026, Kelliher said.
People are also reading…
A rapid August petition drive easily collected the minimum 1,059 valid signatures from registered voters to place the sales tax question on the ballot. Opposition within the City Council stalled an effort to have the council send it to the ballot itself.
About 35 people attended the one-hour forum in NebraskaLand Bank’s third-floor conference room, with others watching online via Facebook Live.
It opened with a project recap by Kelliher; Barr, the city’s recreation superintendent; and McGown, one of two key spokespeople on the Rec Center proposal for the North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance. The alliance sponsored Tuesday’s forum.
McGown said that the plan her group unveiled in May emerged from six years of work, commissioned studies and gathering of public input after then-Mayor Dwight Livingston convened the alliance as a mayor’s task force.
Input from listening sessions, in-person and community surveys and council meetings shaped the alliance’s proposal, she said. Maintaining a city recreation center and improving Cody Pool were top priorities.
Moving and rebuilding the skate park was added, McGown said, because an expanded Rec Center would need its current location.
She said construction costs for the proposal have grown from $34 million in 2019 to $45 million now. “So you can see what waiting (to build) does.”
Kelliher presented income and expenses for the Rec Center and Cody Pool since 2016, excluding the COVID-19 year of 2020 “because it wouldn’t be accurate” to use it to show trends.
Both facilities have consistently brought in only half of what it costs to operate them, he said. Combined Rec Center and Cody Pool income in 2021-22 was $550,100, compared with about $1.24 million in expenses.
But Kelliher said North Platte leaders of the mid-1970s expected that. “That was the intent when it was built that the taxpayers would support the Rec Center in some form.”
Barr said an indoor walking track led priorities he gathered from Rec Center customers, followed by more gym and exercise space, an improved indoor pool and more community space and classrooms. All are part of the plan.
The current wooden-floor Rec Center gym would remain, with indoor courts for racquet sports part of the expansion. The 25-yard-long indoor pool would be squared off to 25 yards by 25 yards to meet competitive standards for North Platte Public Schools swimming and diving teams.
An indoor practice field, climbing wall and an elevated figure-eight walking and running track with a bridge would be among the all-new features, Barr said.
Overall, an expanded Rec Center “will be used for a lot of things other than what people think of as traditional basketball and volleyball,” he said.
Barr cautioned that plans for updating the 71-year-old Cody Pool will depend on core samples to be taken from underneath the pool’s base to determine if it can be enhanced or must be rebuilt.
The samples will be taken as early as next week, he said. If Cody Pool must be rebuilt, it would still include water-park features — such as zero-depth entry, a lazy river and water slides — but likely would be smaller to stay within the proposal’s $7 million budget for the outdoor pool.
“We want to be sure we don’t spend this money on new (Cody Pool) amenities and in a year or two have to come back because the existing pool went bad,” Barr said.
The petition drive’s ballot language says the half-cent sales tax goes away whenever $52.5 million has been raised for the Rec Center, Cody Pool and skate-park plans, Kelliher said. It can’t be used for other purposes, either.
“We can’t just decide to add $10 million to the bond. It doesn’t work that way,” he said. If the project has to be shrunk, “that’s what we will do.”
Kelliher, Barr and McGown then answered questions submitted in advance, from in-person audience members and online. Dan McMurtry acted as moderator.