A David City firm known in North Platte for its work on city planning and housing matters will lead the upcoming rewrite of the city’s 2011 comprehensive plan.

North Platte City Council members voted 6-2 Tuesday to approve a contract with Marvin Planning Associates for the update. Councilmen Ed Rieker and Mark Woods voted against the deal, which was removed from the evening’s consent agenda at Rieker’s request.

The contract would pay the private firm led by Keith Marvin $103,930 to redo the city’s comprehensive plan, which forms the basis for North Platte’s planning and zoning regulations.

It says Marvin also will receive $77,250 from Lincoln County to update its own comprehensive plan. County commissioners have not acted on the contract.

North Platte and the county have long shared planning and zoning services under an interlocal agreement. City Planning Administrator Judy Clark also serves as the county’s administrator.

Marvin, who works with several Nebraska communities, completed the most recent North Platte-Lincoln County housing study in 2018.

Council members in December approved a $35,000 contract with Marvin to update the housing study, with Lincoln County and the county’s other towns sharing those costs.

Marvin also has authored several studies for the city and private clients in recent years on whether various areas should be declared “substandard and blighted” and thus eligible for tax increment financing.

Councilman Ty Lucas said during Tuesday’s meeting that the size of Marvin’s contract “makes my stomach crawl.” But Clark had told him “it was difficult to find people to do this work” to enable competitive bidding due to high statewide demand, he added.

Clark, who attended Tuesday’s meeting but wasn’t asked to speak on Marvin’s contract, said in a council memorandum that the Nebraska Department of Economic Development no longer considers comprehensive plans valid after five years unless they receive regular updates.

That in turn affects the city’s eligibility to receive federal and state grants overseen by DED, Lucas said.

Both the city and county comprehensive plans bear 2011 dates but weren’t respectively ratified by the City Council and County Board until 2012.

Also Tuesday, council members received encouraging words from Grand Island accountant Marcy Luth on the state of city finances as she reviewed her firm’s 2021-22 city audit.

Luth, who spoke via Zoom during a pre-meeting nonvoting work session, applauded city leaders for making great strides in building up the formal cash reserve the council agreed to establish in 2021.

North Platte’s financial performance in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 generally measured up well with a dozen performance targets, said Luth, a partner in the Grand Island-based AMGL firm.

In other business, the council:

Advanced an ordinance requiring people or businesses seeking extension of electrical lines to share the costs in some cases to a third and final vote April 18.

Gave first-round approval to ordinances making technical changes to residential zoning regulations; rezone lands on West Koubek Road from F-1 floodway to A-1 transitional agriculture; and consolidate zoning for the FedEx Freight site at 2620 S. Willow St. as B-2 highway commercial. Council members also approved a land-use map amendment in the latter case.

Ratified Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s reappointment of Dr. Richard Raska and initial appointment of Briar Bergner to the Library Advisory Board.

Approved a half-dozen purchase agreements to buy new or used vehicles for the city’s electric, water, wastewater and engineering departments.