Families 1st Partnership teams with Healthy Blue for Community Baby Showers in June, July

Local News

Families 1st Partnership and Healthy Blue, a Medicaid health insurance provider, are working together to host Community Baby Showers during the summer months.

Through Community Baby Showers, Healthy Blue creates more opportunities for their members to access local services and resources. As Families 1st Partnership expands initiatives to underserved populations in the region, the possibility of hosting Community Baby Showers with Healthy Blue was a good match for bringing together community partners and providing services to families with infants and toddlers.

Diaper kits containing diapers or training pants, baby wipes and a dental or skincare product will be given to families with young children during each event.

The first Community Baby Shower, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mountain time on June 16 in Imperial, is an outreach to southwest Nebraska with the Title 1C program, WIC, and Early Development Network participating to offer outreach information to families with infants and toddlers in that area of the state. The shower will take place at the Imperial Bible Church, 800 West 11th.

The second Community Baby Shower is an outreach to minority families in Lincoln County. It will be from 5 to 8 p.m., July 15, and 9 a.m. to noon, July 16, at West Central District Health Department, 1225 S. Poplar St. Other agencies will also be available to provide information on local resources for minority families.

