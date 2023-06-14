Kids dressed up for the annual walk around Westfield Shopping Center in the Nebraskaland Days Kids Costume Parade Wednesday.

Characters and creatures from iconic pop culture figures such as Spider-Man and Toy Story appeared as well as children dressed as cowboys and mythical princesses.

The event was sponsored by the North Platte Chamber Hostesses.

Prizes, such as bicycles were raffled off.

One lucky winner of a bike, Edith Castro, said this isn't her first bike, but she likes it already.

"It's really pretty. I like the purple color," she said. She plans to ride it through the streets of North Platte and around her house. She said she also likes to ride bikes by the lake and "somewhere lonely."