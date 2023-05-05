Farm Credit Services of America announced a $50,000 gift to the LinCo Legacy Campaign during North Platte’s annual giving day event, which concluded at midnight on May 4.

This gift helped bring the Lincoln County Agricultural Society’s total amount raised to $59,550, which will go toward the Linco Ag & Education Center, a future indoor arena facility at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte, according to a press release.

“We could not be more grateful to our local Farm Credit Services branch and all of the generous donors who made it possible for us to have a successful North Platte Giving Day event,” said Lisa Citta, steering committee member for the campaign. “The future Linco Ag & Education Center will be a game-changer for North Platte and the entire surrounding region.”

This fundraising total was also made possible by a challenge match worth $4,000 offered by donors Chance Shilling, Lee and Shaylee White of White Ranch, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Posse and Helping U Hear.

The two-story Linco Ag & Education Center has been designed to host large-scale ag, rodeo and private events, educational opportunities, regional attractions and more.

Linco’s 90,000 square-foot interior will set it apart as the crown jewel of western Nebraska indoor arenas, a press release said. To date, the LinCo Legacy Campaign has raised about $1.6 million toward a $6 million goal.

The completed project will feature a dirt floor arena including 1,100 permanent seats, concession area complete with a teaching kitchen, open concourse with capacity to seat 500, open-air lean-to for livestock tie-outs, enclosed livestock washroom, restrooms and shower facility, four rentable classrooms, a conference room and administrative offices.