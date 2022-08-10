Fast cars take on Sandhills challenge

The popular Sandhills Open Road Challenge offers drivers from across the country an opportunity to legally drive fast through the winding roads of central Nebraska.

The first race, the Loup 2 Loup, is today. It is the 22nd running of the annual event, going from Halsey to Purdum and back again. The grid of 120 cars fills up on the first day of registration annually with a long waiting list.

The first Sandhills Open Road Challenge was held in Arnold in August 2001. Thirty-four drivers came from 17 states.

Joe Shown of Stapleton, one of the event founders, said in a previous interview that there are three such road races in the United States. All three claim to be the best, but Shown, understandably, says the SORC sits at the top of the heap.

The reason, he said, is that the winding road from Arnold to Dunning brings out the best of both the drivers and their cars.

Tech inspections begin on Wednesday of race week at the Robbi Smith shop just west of Arnold. Volunteers do all the work from placing numbers on the cars to cleaning up after each race event.

Clay Mohr of Arnold, president of the SORC board, said they have donated well over $1 million back to local communities.

The cars range from very high-dollar automobiles to less sophisticated ones. Some are professional drivers who race regularly, and others local race track drivers, but all appear to enjoy the experience.

For safety reasons, spectators must get to viewing locations early each day. The road north of Halsey closes at 7:30 a.m. for the Loup 2 Loup Race.

The One-Mile Shootout takes place Friday morning 12 miles north of Cozad on Road 421 or one mile west of Callaway and 16 miles south on Cozad-Callaway County Road. The road closes that morning at 7:30 a.m. as well.

Following the Shootout, a parade and car show takes place in Arnold with numerous associated events scheduled around the town.

The big race, the Sandhills Open Road Challenge, begins at Arnold Saturday morning with the road closing at 7 a.m.

All three races will be livestreamed at SandhillsExpress.com/live. For more information, go to sorcrace.com, where schedules, photos and history are posted.