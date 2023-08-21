Fat Dogs has canceled a planned Wednesday groundbreaking for its new Fat Dog's Travel Center Lincoln location because of excessive heat warning, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Temperatures Tuesday in Lincoln are expected to rise over 100 Wednesday.

“We hoped those willing to attend could help us celebrate. It has taken significant coordination to accomplish getting to this stage of our development," said Clarine Eickhoff, COO for Wilkinson Development. "We are sad we will not be able to host this event with everything as planned but think it is best."

Lincoln is the final stop of for Wilkinson Development's "Brag Tour," Eickhoff said. Twenty employees still plan to load on a bus with four stops throughout the state this week.

The company has began earth work at exit 179 in North Platte where a private groundbreaking ceremony starts off the daylong celebration.

In Lexington the Nebraska Fat Dogs Travel Center which opened early this summer will be hosting a ribbon cutting with the local chamber.

The Grand Island Fat Dogs Travel Center is under construction and employees on the bus will tour the progress before heading to Lincoln to see the site of the Lincoln Travel Center which is to be awarded a building permit this week by the City of Lincoln.

“We are disappointed that we will be unable to hear the mayor, chamber and airport share their words of appreciation and encouragement," Eickhoff said. "All are pleased with the investment the Wilkinson’s have contributed to the airport area and they expect the investment to influence additional momentum partnered with improvements to the (Lincoln) Airport.”