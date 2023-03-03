A father and son in Lincoln County have been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and neglect.

Larry Mikoloyck, 75, and Matthew Mikoloyck, 41, of 4908 N. Homestead Road, were arrested on Wednesday after deputies found over 150 dead cattle on their property. Both men are out on bail.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigation has spanned the last several weeks, according to a LCSO Facebook post on Friday.

With the help of the Nebraska Brand Inspectors Office and Nebraska State Patrol Aircraft, deputies completed an investigative search warrant on Wednesday. The inspection spanned at least five sections (one square mile each) of property under the control of the Mikoloycks.

They seized over 1,000 head of bulls, cows and calves. Many of them were in very poor health. Very little substantial food and no water were available to for most of the herd, according to LCSO.

The sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Logan and Thomas County Sheriffs offices and Lincoln County Sheriffs Posse. Numerous other individuals from Lincoln and Logan Counties also helped to collect the cattle.

The cattle were taken to North Platte Sale Barn to be inspected by a licensed veterinarian. Many had to be euthanized on site because they were very sick, injured and dying.

So far, Larry and Matthew have each been charged with 10 counts of abandon/cruel neglect of livestock leading to injury or death (a class 4 felony), and 10 counts of intentional cruelty to an animal (a class 3A felony).

LCSO indicated that this is an ongoing investigation and other charges could be forthcoming.

The men have each posted 10% of $100,000 bail. They were ordered to have no contact with a sale barn or veterinarian, or to purchase any livestock.

Matthew and Larry are also scheduled to appear in Logan County Court on March 14 on animal abuse and neglect charges, stemming from January and February.