A North Platte Man charged with felony negligent child abuse was issued a deferred sentence Monday in Lincoln County District Court.

Jason M. Borda, 38, of North Platte had his sentence deferred pending his completion of two years probation after pleading no contest to charges of misdemeanor committing child abuse negligently with no injury in March.

As part of the plea deal, the charge of felony committing child abuse negligently with injury was amended.

Borda’s counterpart, Melinda L. Borda, was sentenced last week to two years probation.

The couple was arrested for a June 2022 incident at Great Plains Health when an officer was called to investigate a malnourished young boy.

The boy weighed nine pounds, four ounces around birth and had only gained three ounces after six months.

The boy was diagnosed with “failure to thrive,” and tests at the hospital showed no signs he had any medical reason to be as underweight as he was.

The Bordas have six children, which defense attorney Brian J. Davis said were all very healthy and the boy’s lack of development caught the parents off guard. He said in a statement, Borda cited researching alternative treatment for the child. Davis said the incident involved Jason Borda losing his job for being charged with a felony, but later he got it back at lesser pay.

To keep his ability to work, the defense asked for Borda to have pre-approved leave from the county for work-related trips, which District Judge Cindy Volkmer allowed.

The defense also asked for Borda to keep the right to his firearms, as he wanted to teach his children to hunt. Volkmer allowed that as well.

Borda is ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation as part of his probation condition.

