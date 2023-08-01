The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Sunny Sramek, a woman who left Trenton for Omaha in April 2019 and disappeared.

“We are hoping that with the $10,000 reward, it will serve as an incentive for ... we believe someone has information out there that will be helpful in finding Sunny,” said Quentin Kavan, FBI Supervisory Special agent for the Omaha field office.

The FBI held a press conference announcing the reward Tuesday morning at the North Platte FBI Resident Agency on Third Street.

Sramek left on April 20, 2019, from Trenton, a village of about 500 people west of McCook, to travel to Omaha with a man.

She was last seen wearing denim shorts and a black tank top. She had a pair of jeans and a hoodie in her possession. The last vehicle she was seen in was a 2004 white Ford Explorer bearing an Iowa license plate HGJ341.

When asked about the identity of the man, Kavan said the investigation is ongoing and he couldn't comment on case details at this time.

She has a tattoo on her left shoulder bearing the letters “FLY.” She also has a tattoo on her right ankle of a red sun in red ink.

Scars on her body include a rectangular scar on the back of her right shoulder, a small square-shaped scar on her upper forehead, scarring on one of her ankles and shin from a bike pedal, chicken-pox scars on her face, a scar on her left hand at the bottom of her thumb and forefinger and cuts on her arm.

Anyone with information that leads to her recovery or arrest of those responsible for her disappearance are encouraged to call the FBI Omaha division at 402-493-8688. Identifying pictures can be found at fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/sunny-sramek.

“(With) every missing persons case, our goal is to find that person and get them home. This case is no different,” Kavan said.