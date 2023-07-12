FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel visited North Platte Wednesday to discuss areas his agency is concerned with when conducting investigations throughout the state of Nebraska.

He said the FBI addresses a wide variety of crime, including violent crime, organized drug trafficking, human trafficking, elder fraud, public corruption, civil rights violations, transnational organized crime and agricultural cyber-crime.

“The way that we do that here, especially North Platte,” he said, “is we’re hand in hand with our local partners. And there’s really nothing we do alone. Everything we do is in partnership with law enforcement here to combat threats, whether it’s terrorism whether it’s violent crime.”

The FBI primarily leans on tips to help prevent and combat crime, with Kowel emphasizing the importance of those public tips to their work in central Nebraska.

“We in the FBI might not see a lot of activity that’s happening but we know people out on the farms, on the ranches, in the ag sector might see things that are suspicious — might see data being exfiltrated, might see suspicious activity, and we encourage them to call us,” he said.

To report a crime, call the FBI Omaha office at their 24 hour tip line at 402-493-8688.

“We have seen cases of intellectual property theft where people working on behalf of foreign adversaries are trying to steal our innovation in the agricultural arena,” he said. “And a lot of the reason for our success in our country is because of the innovation. It takes millions and millions of dollars to develop the seeds we use, the hybrids we use, the fertilizers we use.”

Even general telemetry of farming crops, such as field planting patterns, fertilizer mixtures, even weather data can provide valuable insight.

A more insidious but possible threat could come from a malicious actor paying attention to raw data, and injecting some form of subtle malware, he said. It wouldn’t damage things enough to cause alarm, but taints data, influencing crop manufacturing so the yield from the year is significantly less than normal.

People should be aware of the possibility bad actors “can get into our systems and slightly affect how fertilizer is applied, or how crops are hydrated and could affect the yield and use that to affect markets,” he said.

He said extraction of agricultural data from foreign entities has been described as one of the greatest illegal transfers of wealth in the history of the world in terms of the innovation stolen from the United States by the government of China.

One unique factor the FBI has to address is the vast scale and variety of data always moving throughout the internet. Since the FBI can’t be everywhere, they rely on people hardening their own systems, establishing robust firewalls, knowing how to open and close ports on routers and secure other cyber vulnerabilities.

“We know that a lot of the important data in our country, a lot of the infrastructure, the innovation, it’s held in the private sector,” he said. “It’s not controlled by the US government, so we really value the partnerships we have with the Nebraska Farm Bureau, with entities across the state.”

He said the FBI has faced foreign actor threats from over the world, but the biggest ones are China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

“We’re very concerned about threats to our agriculture industry,” he said.

He said the U.S. Government has identified 16 key critical infrastructure components for national security and agriculture ticks all those boxes; it is an essential resource to keep citizens fed.

Due to the world’s ever-increasing integration into cyberspace, the internet has provided larger attack vectors into many more niche domestic spaces over time, he said.

“We know that the smaller the entity is,” he said, “whether it’s the municipal government, whether it’s a hospital, whether it’s a school system, the less protection they might have on their networks, on their infrastructure.”

Given the sophistication of some cybercriminals, these businesses can be easy targets for exploitation such as installing ransomware or stealing data to sell or use for other purposes.

He said that cybercrime also happens domestically, but couldn’t say whether domestic criminals posed more of a threat.

A big component of combatting cybercrime is working with companies when they are the victim of a cyber-attack. Through sharing intelligence they gathered about the cybercriminal and past experience with other companies, they can identify what to look out for, and even pre-empt an attack if they can anticipate it.

“There’s many times that we become aware of information from our investigations, from our overseas partners that we detect an intrusion before the company actually knows,” Kowel said.

He said there was a hospital in Butler County last year where they identified foreign actors accessing data systems before the hospital even knew. They were able to contact the hospital and give them instruction on how to “mitigate that threat.”

Other dangers online are posed toward children, especially for sex trafficking. Predators employ manipulative tactics to lure kids for sex trafficking or a practice known as “sextortion.”

Sextortion happens when a person on line obtains embarrassing or private information on a naïve individual and manipulates them into filming or photographing sexual acts they then send to the criminal. Kowel said the practice is transitioning from solo actors to groups who practice it as a business.

The same goes for scammers targeting the elderly, who can be mentally vulnerable and convinced or coerced into losing their life savings because they answered a call or replied to an email from an individual looking to take their money.

Violent crimes also come through online circles. Radicalized ideas can spread through websites whether through memes or propaganda and if it comes across a person susceptible to these messages, people in these categories tend to go “from flash to bang real quick.”

“They radicalize themselves in ideology and then use that ideology to go commit a crime of violence.”