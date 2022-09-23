Federal projects behind upward bounce in NP Airport Authority budget

The topsy-turvy, year-to-year nature of the North Platte Airport Authority’s annual budgets is asserting itself again in the 2022-23 budget its board will consider adopting Monday.

The budget’s proposed spending authority would leap 78% and its property tax request 18.4% to accommodate two mostly federally funded improvement projects, says Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt.

Both figures, however, would remain below their levels in 2019-20 when federal grants last caused a spike in the budget for Lee Bird Field.

The five-member Airport Authority will hold a public hearing before voting on the $8.25 million budget at its 5:30 p.m. meeting in the airport terminal’s conference room.

It would ask for $1.31 million in property taxes, much of which covers the North Platte Regional Airport’s typical 10% local share of spending for projects authorized and mostly funded by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Airport Authority’s 2022 tax rate would rise by 10.1%, from 6.8 cents to 7.5 cents per $100 of taxable value. Airport taxes are charged and collected by state law in tandem with property taxes for the city of North Platte.

Airport board members approved a $9.28 million budget in 2019-20. But authorized spending fell back to $4.03 million the next year and $4.64 million in the fiscal year that ends Friday.

Budgets for Lee Bird Field similarly jumped from $3.53 million to $6.82 million in 2008-09, then stayed in the $5.8 million to $6 million range until plummeting by more than half to $2.18 million in 2014-15.

Seafeldt, who became airport manager in 2018, said it all depends on which airport improvement projects — if any — the FAA approves for 90% federal funding from one year to the next.

“When you have the ability to get that federal funding and only have to spend 10% from local funding, it’s important we capture that funding when it’s available,” he said.

One of the two expected improvement projects — expansion of the airport’s apron — was included in the Airport Authority’s expiring 2021-22 budget but didn’t gain FAA approval in time.

Seafeldt said the project, budgeted for 2022-23 at $1.24 million, would add paving to the apron between the Lee Bird terminal and the former east-west runway now known as Taxiway B.

A new passenger terminal east of the current 1952 terminal is projected in the airport’s 20-year master plan. The expansion both anticipates that project and provides more room to park aircraft during the busy summer months, Seafeldt said.

The other hoped-for FAA-funded project in 2022-23 would resurface Taxiway B itself, he said. Its current asphalt would be removed and underlying concrete rehabilitated as needed. It’s budgeted at $3.07 million.

Taxiway B is “our last bit of airside pavement that’s still asphalt,” he said.

Seafeldt added that the $12 million terminal project, which wouldn’t take shape before late this decade, isn’t directly part of the next Airport Authority budget.

Lee Bird has four more years to compete for federal terminal construction aid made available in Congress’ 2021 national infrastructure bill, he said.

North Platte’s first application for those funds this year wasn’t successful, he said, but the FAA would fund 95% of the terminal project’s cost if a future application pays off.

As a fiscal backup plan, Seafeldt said, airport board members plan to bank other annual FAA funds the Airport Authority may receive toward the terminal project.

But that approach would require North Platte property owners to bear a greater share of the cost through bonds, he said.