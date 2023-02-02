How and where to recycle in North Platte

North Platte switched in October 2020 from collecting recyclables from “yellow-top” containers to having residents take them to one of six dropoff sites around the city.

ABC Recycling, where city crews take the recyclables, can accept #1 and #2 plastics, paper, cardboard, steel (“tin cans”) and aluminum cans.

People need to sort their items, rinse them out as needed and bag them before taking them to a dropoff center, owner Pamela Pacheco and city officials have said. If they use disposable plastic bags for recycling, ABC Recycling will empty those and recycle them from there.

Full-service recycling centers are at Adams Middle School, 1200 McDonald Road; First Christian Church, 200 N. Vine St. (across from City Hall); the North Platte Senior Center, 900 E. 10th St.; North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road; Gary’s Super Foods, 1620 E. Fourth St. (west of the building); and next to the former Alco space at Parkade Plaza, 225 E. Sixth St.

The Barn Store, 2500 W. Front St., also collects #1 and #2 plastics and cardboard for recycling, according to the Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful website.

— Todd von Kampen