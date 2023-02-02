Guess what: One of those Top 10 lists on just about everything says Nebraska is a Top 10 state for … recycling pizza boxes.
Better yet: You’re now welcome to do likewise in North Platte.
The Paper and Packaging Board, a manufacturer-supported recycling advocacy group based in McLean, Virginia, listed Nebraska as a “powerhouse state” for pizza box recycling in a press release this week.
Nebraska was the list’s only state in the nation’s heartland in which at least 90% of residents have access to recycling programs that can accept pizza boxes, the organization said.
Alaska was the only state listed along the Pacific coast, the group said. All the others were on or near the Atlantic seaboard: Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Vermont.
Paper and Packaging Board President Marry Anne Hansan said in the press release that her group wants to promote pizza box recycling with Super Bowl LVII coming up on Feb. 12.
“Although a majority of communities accept corrugated pizza boxes for recycling, there’s been a lot of consumer confusion,” Hansan said.
“This massive pizza-eating occasion is a great time to clarify that pizza boxes are made to be recycled, but you should check your local guidelines to see if they take them.”
ABC Recycling, which handles the city of North Platte’s recycling program, had not been able to take pizza boxes for recycling among other cardboard items.
But now it can, owner Pamela Pacheco said Thursday.
“It used to be we couldn’t have anything (in recycling) with food on it,” she said. “But now I’ve got a different market” that will accept pizza boxes.
Because ABC Recycling doesn’t compost food items, Pacheco said, residents can’t leave any pizza within their boxes when they dispose of them. The three-legged plastic spacers often used to support the box top also must be removed.
On the other hand, she said, people don’t have to obsess over small bits of cheese that might be stuck to the box’s inside after that Super Bowl party.
“So, yes, we can recycle them,” she said.
Hansan, the Paper and Packaging
Board president, said only 57% of Americans realize pizza boxes can be recycled. They used about 3 billion pizza boxes a year, amounting to 600,000 tons of cardboard material that could be kept out of landfills.
“We know that paper mills across the country are using recycled pizza boxes, even ones with grease stains and a little stuck-on cheese, to make the products that we use and rely on every day,” she said in her group’s press release.
Pizza eaters simply need to empty and flatten the boxes before recycling, Hansan added.