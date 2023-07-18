A Brady man was sentenced to three years of probation Tuesday in Lincoln County District Court in connection with a 2020 incident involving a dispute with an ex-girlfriend over firearms.

Darby K. Stevens, 43, of Brady, pleaded no contest to two counts of felony possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person; possession of marijuana, over 1 pound; and possession of psilocybin.

As part of a plea deal, two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person were dropped while two other counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person were amended down.

According to court records, in 2019, Stevens’ then-girlfriend of four years moved out of a residence they shared. In February 2020, Stevens had his family drop off some of her belongings on her porch, including disassembled rifles that belonged to her.

She noticed one rifle was missing from the collection of gun parts. Stevens is a convicted felon who is not allowed to own firearms. In text messages, Stevens acknowledged that he had the gun, using it as a bargaining chip to get her to return more items. Instead, she notified police.

The missing rifle had been used on occasion by Stevens’ son.

Police served a search warrant on Stevens’ house and vehicle two days later.

In his house, police found a .22 derringer in his bedroom and a Ruger handgun in a safe in the basement. They also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

In his vehicle, police found marijuana, paraphernalia, a fully loaded .22 long rifle with spent cartridges, two crossbows, two compound bows without a hunting license and a vacuum bag with psilocybin mushrooms.

Police seized over 4 pounds of marijuana.

In the sentencing hearing, the prosecution asked for four years’ probation while the defense argued that two was fair. The defense argued that since Stevens' case lasted for three years, four years’ probation would be effectively seven years.

Stevens’ father, mother and sister submitted letters to the court, saying he was helping them take care of his father’s farm. The letters said they depend on him for running the farm.

District Judge Michael Piccolo split the difference and sentenced Stevens to 36 months of Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision probation.