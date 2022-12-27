Fence variance OK’d, RV park permit backed as city panels finish 2022

North Platte’s two planning and zoning-related city panels ended 2022 Tuesday by approving the single action item on each of their agendas.

The Board of Adjustment, meeting in the morning, granted a zoning variance to Abigail Vieyra so she can build a 6-foot-tall fence at property she owns at 1013 N. Carr Ave.

Vieyra plans to build a front-yard fence for security reasons at the property, located in an I-1 light industrial district.

City codes otherwise limit fence heights to 4 feet on most properties, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said.

In the nightcap Tuesday evening, Planning Commission members voted 8-0 to recommend a conditional use permit for Merlin and Kelle Dikeman to establish a small RV park at 3501 S. Willow St.

The City Council Jan. 3 will hold a public hearing and vote on the Dikemans’ permit request. They plan an eight-pad RV park and a 50-foot by 80-foot building with night watchman’s quarters inside it.

Half of the RV pads would be privately owned, with the rest available for individual RV or camping space.

Panel member Emily Wurl’s successful motion included an extra condition that the Dikemans submit a formal site plan drawn up by a professional architect, engineer or surveyor before starting construction.

Clark said the city’s new regulations for RV parks, adopted by the council in June, require such a professionally done site plan. Planning Commission members reviewed a hand-drawn site plan at Tuesday’s meeting.

In other business, Clark said city officials have submitted a “request for proposal” seeking bids for a consultant to update the comprehensive development plans for the city and Lincoln County.

Though the city’s comprehensive plan is dated 2011, the City Council didn’t adopt it until March 2012. Such plans should be updated every five to 10 years, said Clark, who serves as both city and county planning administrator.

The updates will be done jointly for both entities, which will share the costs, she added. County commissioners adopted their current comprehensive plan in January 2013.

Clark told city Planning Commission members that they’ll be deeply involved with rewriting their comprehensive plan, which is meant to guide the city’s planning and zoning decisions during its useful life.

She said a couple of members also will be asked to meet with David City planner Keith Marvin as he updates the separate city-county housing study his Marvin Planning Associates firm completed in 2018. Council members approved that update Dec. 7.