The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says it expects “no significant impact” on the environment from converting most of the 41-year-old Trailblazer Pipeline from natural gas to carbon dioxide transportation.

FERC will take public comments through 5 p.m. ET Monday on its “environmental assessment” clearing the way for the three-state pipeline’s conversion, the agency said in a March 31 filing.

Trailblazer, completed in November 1982, runs 436 miles through parts of Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska from south of Cheyenne to Beatrice.

It parallels the Colorado-Nebraska border in Kimball and Cheyenne counties, drops down into Sedgwick County, Colorado, re-enters Nebraska near Venango and cuts through Perkins, southern Lincoln, southwest Dawson and northern Gosper counties.

Lincoln County commissioners Aug. 8 approved a letter of support for Trailblazer’s proposed conversion. Wallace and Wellfleet lie near the natural gas pipeline.

Colorado-based Tallgrass Energy, which owns Trailblazer and the parallel Rockies Express Pipeline (REX), asked FERC in May 2022 to let it abandon all of Trailblazer except its eastern end in regard to natural gas transport.

Instead of sending gas eastbound toward Beatrice, the western 392 miles of Trailblazer would send carbon dioxide captured in Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado westbound to a commercial-scale carbon sequestration hub in eastern Wyoming. That hub is expected to go online next year.

Trailblazer’s natural gas customers would be served instead by REX, a 2009 pipeline running 1,679 miles from the Colorado Rockies to eastern Ohio. Tallgrass would build two new laterals totaling 41 miles of pipe to connect Trailblazer customers to REX.

Because Tallgrass intends to shift rather than increase its natural gas delivery capacity, Trailblazer’s conversion “would not constitute a major federal action significantly affecting the quality of the human environment,” FERC said in its March 31 filing.

The agency’s draft environmental assessment would require Tallgrass to follow state regulatory directives and mitigate for any potential disturbance of sensitive species or cultural resources. It also couldn’t increase REX’s natural gas carrying capacity, the document adds.

If FERC allows abandonment of Trailblazer’s use for natural gas, the 392 miles tapped for carbon dioxide transport “would not be subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction” in the future, the March 31 filing adds.

The 366-page environmental assessment is available only in electronic form due to its length.

It may be viewed and downloaded at ferc.gov/industries-data/natural-gas/environmental-overview/environmental-documents-2023. Click on the “EAs” tab for the link to the Trailblazer document.

Comments may be submitted electronically by clicking “FERC Online” on the ferc.gov homepage. Clicking “eComment” allows the user to submit Microsoft Word or text documents of up to 6,000 characters.

People may file longer comments and documents by clicking “eRegister” to establish an account and then “eFiling” to submit the documents, FERC says.

Those wishing to submit electronic comments by either method may email FercOnlineSupport@ferc.gov or call 866-208-3676 for assistance.

People who prefer to file paper copies of their comments must ensure they arrive at FERC’s office by the 5 p.m. ET Monday deadline, the agency says.

Letters should be mailed to Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First St. NE, Room 1A, Washington, DC 20426. Include the Trailblazer project’s docket number (CP22-468-000).

Submissions through carriers other than the U.S. Postal Service must be sent for processing to 12225 Wilkins Ave., Rockville, MD 20852.

For more information on the Trailblazer conversion project, call FERC’s Office of External Affairs at 866-208-FERC (866-208-3372) or click “eLibrary” on the FERC website.