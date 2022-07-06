Fewer injuries, but more calls for North Platte Fire Department during fireworks sale period

North Platte firefighters dealt with fewer injuries but more total calls in the month leading up to the Fourth of July, says city Fire Marshal Mike McConnell.

Eighteen fireworks stands — three more than in 2021 — operated inside city limits during the week up to and including Independence Day, McConnell said.

Permits for those stands generated $9,000 for the city’s coffers, he said. But firefighters responded to nine fireworks-related calls from mid-June through Monday, compared with two last year.

Four people were injured by fireworks this Fourth of July season, down from 11 in 2021, McConnell said.

The fire marshal started his list with a grass fire that burned 2 acres June 13 atop Dodge Hill south of North Platte. It was caused by someone setting off roman candles.

That “happened 15 days before they even started selling fireworks,” McConnell said.

Fireworks problems could have been worse in the current dry conditions, he said, without the 1.57 inches of rain that fell in and near North Platte Friday through Sunday.

“We were very fortunate we got the rain that we did,” he said. “That helped a lot.”

Fireworks-related calls during the city’s seven-day sale period led off with a tree set ablaze by fireworks June 28 near East Philip and Griffith avenues.

Three of the fireworks calls happened on Sunday and the last four on the Fourth of July itself, McConnell said.

Four of those involved trash cans or Dumpsters in which fireworks were improperly disposed.

A fireworks box caught fire in one case, shrubs in another and a yard in a third.

All were extinguished, but McConnell urged residents using fireworks during authorized periods to take greater care in dousing them afterward.

“The biggest thing is just making sure you let them sit and water them down, so when they go into the trash can it will not burn the can,” he said.

In the four cases of fireworks-related injuries:

» A woman in her 30s suffered a second-degree burn to her hand.

» A man in his 20s using a fountain firework suffered a first-degree burn and lacerations to his finger and left leg.

» A man in his 40s injured his palm from holding an artillery shell.

» A woman in her 40s suffered an abrasion/contusion to her finger.