Fifth person charged with theft in connection to bad check passing in North Platte

A 29-year-old North Platte man is charged with four felonies spread over two cases in connection with thefts involving the use of bad checks.

Colbey A. Flaming made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Monday after he was arrested on a warrant Thursday.

Flaming is charged with issuance of a no-account check for $5,000, theft by deception with a value of $5,000 or more, and conspiracy to commit theft in one case. Bail was set at 10% of $50,000.

He is charged with second-degree forgery, $1,500-$5,000, in the other case. Bail was set at 10% of $10,000, which is separate from bail in the other case.

A preliminary hearing for both cases was set for May 12.

Flaming is the fifth individual charged in connection to the thefts over the past month.

Two McCook residents — Dawnovan M. Polfus, 31, and Richard McCook, 40 — were charged previously along with Penny S. Saxton, 49, of Ogallala and Shane A. Ross, 44.

An arresting officer’s affidavit alleges the individuals committed multiple crimes in Lincoln County and adjacent counties using stolen and no-account checks.

The thefts totaled $9,185.71 in goods and services, according to the officer’s affidavit.

