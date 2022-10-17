Figures for sales, lodging taxes confirm big summer in North Platte

North Platte’s summer tourist season wrapped up on a record-high note in August based on the latest city sales tax and Lincoln County lodging tax totals.

The city’s 1.5% sales tax posted its second $900,000-plus month, with net August proceeds totaling a record for the month of $903,342 in figures from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

Net sales taxes for the traditional summer months of June, July and August totaled just over $2.7 million, 3.8% ahead of the same months in 2021.

The county’s 4% hotel-motel tax also set an all-time summer high in Revenue Department online records dating to 2006. Its net August take of $139,386 lifted net proceeds for the three months to $480,721, 3.7% above last year.

Lisa Burke, executive director of Visit North Platte, and Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said the taxes’ final summer totals reflect a bustling tourism season just ended.

“This past summer was one for the record books,” Burke said. “We expect the 2023 season to be strong as well with all the projected construction along with an aggressive marketing campaign driving visitors to our area to enjoy events and attractions.”

“These statistics continue to send a message of a bullish outlook on North Platte and the future we are building here,” Person added.

“We should continue to see more growth in the years to come with the investments emerging with additional shopping, retail venues, lodging and construction activity that are being attracted to our community.”

August’s city sales tax figures beat that month’s 2021 record by 9.1% and gave North Platte bookend summer months with net income over $900,000.

The tax brought in an all-time record of $940,702 in June, exactly two years after it recorded its first $800,000 month despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Net city sales taxes totaled $866,857 in July.

Lincoln County’s net August lodging taxes fell short of 2021’s record of $147,794 for that month. But the hotel-motel tax notched its best-ever two months in June ($165,973) and July ($175,363).

The county has received $862,079 in net lodging taxes through 2022’s first eight months. The annual total passed seven figures for the first time in 2021, when almost $1.13 million was collected for local tourism promotion.

North Platte’s sales tax, which closed the 2021-22 city fiscal year with a record $9.86 million in net proceeds, has brought in $6.68 million thus far in the 2022 calendar year.