State senators Tuesday advanced a “Christmas tree” bill on Medicaid reimbursements for health care in a rare swift debate during the 2023 session’s protracted filibusters.

Legislative Bill 227, earlier amended to include bills by two western Nebraska lawmakers, moved to the final stage of floor consideration on a voice vote.

Senators adopted four amendments in quick succession — two of them adding still more health care-related bills by their colleagues — after Sens. Megan Hunt and Jen Day withdrew a total of four delaying motions.

The two have cooperated with fellow Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh’s two-month filibuster of almost every bill on the Unicameral floor in protest of LB 574, which would restrict transgender health care for minors. That bill awaits a final vote.

LB 227, a Health and Human Services committee priority bill, would require the state to reimburse 150% of average daily Medicaid costs for “swing bed” hospitals when they could discharge Medicaid patients needing nursing-home care but can’t place them in a nursing home due to lack of beds.

Among other bills previously added to LB 227 were measures by North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson (LB 434) to require the state to reimburse Medicaid costs for long-term acute care hospitals and by Sumner Sen. Teresa Ibach (LB 219) to rebase daily Medicaid reimbursement rates for rural “critical access” hospitals every two years.

With the Cavanaugh-led filibuster blocking separate debate on many routine bills, other senators and Unicameral committees are making even greater use of “Christmas tree” bills to move their proposals forward.

Under the Nebraska Constitution, one bill can be amended into another as long as it’s on the same general subject. Those subjects usually correspond to the topic areas of the Legislature’s standing committees.