Final 2022 campaign reports confirm Sen. Jacobson’s fundraising edge

Eleventh-hour campaign donations were relatively limited for west central Nebraska’s candidates for state-level offices in the Nov. 8 general election’s last two weeks.

Final fundraising margins between candidates changed little from their last pre-election reports, which covered the period ending Oct. 24.

Final post-election statements cover the period from Oct. 25 to Dec. 31. The Telegraph’s accompanying chart lists total donations, spending, cash balances and outstanding loans as of year’s end but only lists donations of $1,000 or more received between Oct. 25 and Nov. 8.

State Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte finished the Legislative District 42 campaign with a nearly 3-to-1 fundraising edge over Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns. Jacobson won a full term Nov. 8 by 371 votes.

The North Platte banker received the most late donations before Election Day among regional state-level candidates, led by $5,000 apiece from Kenneth W. Luce of Dallas and Sean Cowan of Edmond, Oklahoma.

The Associated General Contractors’ Highway Improvement political action committee gave an additional $2,500 to Jacobson, raising its total donations for the campaign to $7,500.

Other late pre-election donors of more than $1,000 included Olson Farms of rural Hershey, Enterprise Holdings Inc., the Kum & Go convenience store chain and Caesars Enterprise Services LLC of Las Vegas, Nevada.

None of Jacobson’s late donations from entities unseated the Nebraska Bankers State PAC as his top donor among organizations at $12,000.

Jacobson, who had $120,000 in outstanding loans to his campaign at year’s end, remained his own top individual donor with $30,000.

Bruns reported a late in-kind donation worth $1,872 from North Platte’s Shrake Body Shop for use of its digital billboard. Fellow County Commissioner Kent Weems raised his total campaign contributions to Bruns to $1,000 with a late donation of $400.

Among regional candidates to state-level boards, only defeated University of Nebraska Board of Regents District 7 candidate Matt Williams of Gothenburg reported substantial late donations in the campaign’s last two weeks.

Williams, who lost to Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City and finished eight years as District 36 state senator Jan. 3, received donations of $5,000 apiece from former NU Regent Howard Hawks and his wife, Rhonda. They raised the couple’s combined campaign donations to $17,500.

The Gothenburg banker, who announced his regents’ bid in 2021, raised $442,557 in donations to lead all state-level regional candidates. Nearly 42% of that total represented a transfer from his Unicameral campaign committee.

Wilmot, a former Nebraska State Board of Education member, didn’t enter the District 7 regents’ race until early 2022. Despite only $58,371 in donations — $20,000 of which came from then-Gov. and U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts — she defeated Williams by 6,418 votes.

Victorious North Platte challengers David Gale (Nebraska Public Power District, Subdistrict 4) and Elizabeth Tegtmeier (State Board of Education, District 7) easily maintained healthy fundraising margins over their races’ respective incumbents, Bill Hoyt of McCook and Robin Stevens of Gothenburg.

Legislative District 44 Sen. Teresa Ibach of rural Sumner and new Nebraska Public Service Commission District 5 member Kevin Stocker of Scottsbluff were both unopposed in the general election after leading their May primary races.