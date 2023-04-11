Firefighters were called at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday to a grass fire that started on the north side of Watts Road, just east of U.S. Highway 83, about 10 miles south of North Platte.

With temperatures in the low 80s, low humidity, and winds blowing out of the south at about 20 miles per hour, the fire quickly spread to the north.

Numerous fire department vehicles, trucks pulling water tanks and other vehicles were seen traveling up and down Highway 83 in response to the fire.

Area fire departments continued to battle the Watts Road fire into the evening hours.

Several other wildfires effected the region Tuesday with a Red Flag Warning in effect, according to the National Weather Service.

While firefighters were battling the Watts Road fire another grassfire was spotted near the 51-mile-marker on U.S. Highway 83 about 20 miles to the south near Wellfleet.

At about 4:30 p.m., Hershey and Sutherland fire departments were called to a blaze about a quarter-mile west of the new Hershey railroad tracks overpass, just west of the Lincoln County community.