Fire crews battle blaze at Bailey Yard

No injuries were reported as a rail car carrying finished vehicles caught fire inside of Bailey Yard late Sunday night.
Raquel Espinoza, the senior director of corporate communications and media relations for Union Pacific, said the cause of the blaze is being investigated.
North Platte Fire Department Captain Emerald Miller said the rail car was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived and there was no way to determine the point of ignition.
“That would have maybe helped us figure out what heat source set it off,” Miller said Monday afternoon, “but when we arrived, it was shooting flames out everywhere. (The fire) burned it to the point where there’s probably nothing that we can find.”
The car and the vehicles inside of it were determined to be a total loss.
Miller said three engines from the fire department responded to the scene along with a tanker and an ambulance. The crews remained on the scene until around 1:30 a.m. and Miller added the fire department received assistance from Union Pacific crews throughout the night as well.
