Fire crews battle blaze northeast of Johnson Road north of North Platte

Area fire crews continued to battle fires amid dry and breezy conditions Saturday, as a fire north and east of Johnson Road sparked about 10 a.m.

Though the National Weather Service had lifted the red flag warning for northern Lincoln County, North Platte Fire and Rescue and other area departments were working on extinguishing a second fire in as many days, this time north of Nebraska Highway 97 about 10 miles due north of North Platte.

Residents east of North Platte were evacuated Friday night after a fire sparked west of the Hall School Road-North Airport Road intersection. Fire crews appeared to have that blaze under control Saturday morning, though very little information was available at press time.

Red flag warnings remained in effect in the southeast quadrant of Lincoln County and for Dawson County, Frontier and Gosper counties. The latter of which saw a devastating fire spark Thursday amid 60 mph wind gusts. The Elwood volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull died when the vehicle he was traveling in struck a tanker while fighting the Gosper and Furnas counties fire Thursday afternoon.

Saturday, temperatures were in the 60s across the region at noon and forecasted into the 70s and possibly 80s Saturday afternoon. No precipitation was in sight. The National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said moderate drought expanded without precipitation in central Nebraska in its weekly update.