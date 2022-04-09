Fire crews battling multiple fires in Lincoln County into Saturday evening

Area fire crews continued to battle multiple fires amid dry and breezy conditions into Saturday evening.

After tamping down a fire northeast of North Platte Friday evening, a second fire sparked north and east of Johnson Road about 10 a.m.

Then shortly before 3 p.m. Sutherland volunteer firefighters were called to a grass fire north of West Snake Road, northwest of Sutherland. Officials requested plane support from Wallace and Grant to help with containment of the West Snake Road fire just after 4 p.m., and requested more mutual aid after 5 p.m.

Fire crews were battling both fires into the evening hours, with mutual aid from multiple departments.

Though the National Weather Service had lifted the red flag warning for northern Lincoln County, North Platte Fire were working to extinguish the Johnson Road fire north of Nebraska Highway 97 about 10 miles due north of North Platte.

Residents east of North Platte were evacuated Friday night after a fire sparked west of the Hall School Road-North Airport Road intersection. Fire crews appeared to have that blaze under control Saturday morning, though very little information was available at press time.

Red flag warnings remained in effect in the southeast quadrant of Lincoln County and for Dawson County, Frontier and Gosper counties. The latter of which saw a devastating fire spark Thursday amid 60 mph wind gusts which helped spread it to Furnas County. Elwood volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull died when the vehicle he was traveling in struck a tanker while fighting the Gosper and Furnas counties fire Thursday afternoon. That fire continued to burn Saturday.

Tryon Fire Department was called to a fire just after noon on Friday north of Nebraska Highway 92 near Soddy Road. Brule Fire Department was sent to a tractor fire southeast of the Keith County village around 3 p.m. Friday, according to dispatch reports.

Saturday, temperatures reached the 70s and 80s across the region, and no precipitation was in sight. The National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said moderate drought expanded without precipitation in central Nebraska in its weekly update.