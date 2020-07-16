Fire fighters train on portable water pump

Matt Goosey, right, controls the water hose during a training exercise for the North Platte Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday night. The crew was trying out a floatable, portable water pump on the North Platte River at Cody Park. In the background is fellow volunteer firefighters Bryce Estrada, left, and B.J. Gollner. The pump is a tool that would be used to collect water in a lake or pond in rural locations where it would be difficult to get water tankers close to the scene. The firefighters spent the first part of the night on recertification for driving the department vehicles.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

