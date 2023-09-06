On Sept. 11, local firefighters will climb 110 stories of stairs, all while remaining on the ground floor of Anytime Fitness.

According to Battalion Chief Jim Einspahr, some firefighters will wear full gear while climbing stair steppers at the gym. They are opening their doors at 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to firefighters and the public to use their stair steppers.

Einspahr said about 25 firefighters will climb the equivalent of 110 stories to pay tribute to firefighters who climbed the Twin Towers in New York before they fell in 2001.

Einspahr said members of the public are welcome to come down and join the firefighters as they walk up the stair steppers. For the firefighters, it’s not a mandatory event, but they are encouraged to participate.

Anytime Fitness will have a jar of paper slips with 343 names of New York Firefighters killed in the collapse of the World Trade Center.

Participants will draw a random name from the jar, climb 110 stories and post the slip on the wall next to the stair stepper when they’re finished, “which I thought was really neat for them to do this year,” said Einspahr.

Outside of Anytime Fitness will be a water truck with a flag.

Just down the street in Venue 304, the Battle of the Badges, a blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public to give blood. Donors will “vote” with their blood donation in the name of an emergency first responder agency of their choosing.

They have the option of picking the North Platte Fire Department, North Platte Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Do not give blood and then exercise immediately after.

For those who want to participate in both activities in the same day, Einspahr cautions against doing them back-to-back.

“You don’t want to give blood and do the stairs. You’re going to want to space that out,” he said.

The safest option is to do the stair-stepper challenge in the morning and donate blood in the afternoon, giving the body time to recover and balance out fluid/electrolyte distribution.

Donating blood before exercising in the same day is not recommended. On their website, the Red Cross says, “don’t do any heavy lifting or vigorous exercise for the rest of the day,” after giving blood.