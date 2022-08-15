Fires reported at two mobile homes on Sunday, one ruled to be intentional

Fires at two mobile homes, located just a block apart, were reported on Sunday.

The North Platte Fire Department responded to a blaze at West 15th Street at roughly 1:30 a.m. The trailer, which was unoccupied, sustained minimal damage, according to Fire Marshall Mike McConnell.

He said the fire appears to have been intentionally set and remains under investigation.

Fire crews then responded to a blaze on West 16th Street at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

McConnell said the blaze, which was ruled accidental, caused heavy damage and the trailer was determined to be uninhabitable.

No injuries were reported at either site and no other structures were damaged in the blazes.