Fireworks sales begin in North Platte

Call it getting a bang for your bucks — or several bangs.

Firework sales in North Platte began at noon on Tuesday and people took little time to start stocking up in preparation for the holiday.

Fireworks safety tips » Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. » Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks. » Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully. » Never point or throw fireworks at another person. » Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire. » After fireworks complete burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water before discarding it. — Courtesy of the North Platte Fire Department.

Within the first few hours of the doors opening, Big Dawg Fireworks on East Fourth Street had an individual sale of fireworks about $3,000.

And it doesn’t even typically get busy until the final two days of the sale period, which ends at 10 p.m. July 4 under the city ordinance.

Fireworks are permitted to be discharged from noon to 10 p.m. on June 28 through July 3 under a city ordinance as well, and from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4. Fire Marshal Mike McConnell could not be reached on Tuesday to comment if that will be curtailed at all this year due to drought conditions in the area.

Eric Hutto, the owner of Big Dawg, said its a common occurrence over the seven-day sales period for people to drop a grand or more on fireworks. One individual had a $18,000 shopping trip at the store a few years back.

“For some people, Christmas is their favorite holiday,” Hutto said. “For others, it’s the Fourth of July.”

And people will splurge for the holiday during a summer of growing inflation?

“To a point,” Hutto said. “They will buy but not as much. If a normal family spent $300 to $400 (before), now they might spend $200. They’re still going to buy.”

And there are plenty of options in North Platte to purchase from with 19 different stores or tents set up across the city. About half of those are clustered in a stretch of Dewey and Jeffers Streets and East Francis Street.

A large inflatable gorilla faces traffic in the latter location in front of two sizeable tents — one red striped and the other blue.

It is where Bellino Fireworks has set up for the week. Stacey Boss, one of the on-site managers, said the two tents combined to do around $150,000 worth of firework sales last year.

The options in the tents range in price from between roughly a quarter to about $300 for the largest items.

“Some people will come in and just buy the big (fireworks),” Boss said. “We sell a lot of artillery shells.”

Cake fireworks are also a popular item. It is a series of roman candles or small aerial shells connected together by a fuse, and carry names like “Tailgate Party” and “Anxiety Attack” among some of the tamer ones.

Some people just look for the basics.

Kyson Carland filled a basket at Sandhill Fireworks with a collection of different fireworks and zippers, the latter of which starts as a spinner when the fuse is lit then shoots skyward.

The 12-year-old said he was shopping for his family as his ride waited in the Harvest Christian Fellowship parking lot, where the firework tent sat at the edge of.

But was it the lone firecracker shopping trip of the season?

“Until the Fourth,” he said.

Mitzi Kramer is planning for a big sales day for Kramer Fireworks on July 3 and 4 as has typically been the case for the firework distributor since it opened in 2014.

“It has been steady,” Kramer said of Tuesday’s business, “but it is just the start of the work week for people.”

She was working in the Kramer Firework store on East Fourth Street, one of three locations the business has this year. The shelves in the store were filled about 2½ weeks ago in preparation and the orders were made last fall.

“There were a few items that were tough to get this year but the problem was the price of containers getting shipped from China,” Kramer said. “Last year we saw a big increase. It went up three times what it had been at pre-COVID, and then it went up a little more this year.”

The fireworks at the store are priced between under a dollar to less than $200 for the most expensive items.

The items will disappear from the shelves over the week, and at a more rapid pace as the holiday approaches.

But Kramer said she wont be among the individuals lighting off the fireworks during peak night hours on July 4 however.

“I was that person,” she said. “but by the Fourth, I’ve had enough (of fireworks). I’ll be in bed.”

