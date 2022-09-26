First joint property tax hearing includes 6 Lincoln County governments

Six Lincoln County property tax consumers, including North Platte’s city government and school district, will present basic 2022-23 budget and tax information Tuesday evening at the first state-mandated joint tax hearing under a 2021 state law.

The 6 p.m. hearing at North Platte’s McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St., also will include the Mid-Plains Community College Area and the Maxwell, Hershey and Wallace school districts.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to comment at the hearing on the six governments’ budget and tax actions under Legislative Bill 644, which took effect in July.

The law requires a county’s city and county governments and school districts, as well as any community college based in that county, to take part in the joint hearing if they raise their tax requests above a particular threshold.

They don’t have to participate under the law if they either cut their tax requests or raised them by less than 2% plus that year’s growth in the county’s real estate taxable values, if any.

Though Lincoln County is hosting Tuesday’s joint hearing, its county government doesn’t have to take part. County commissioners cut their 2022 tax request over 2021’s in approving the county’s new budget Monday.

The Brady and Sutherland schools likewise are excused because they held increases in their tax requests below LB 644’s maximum.

North Platte city officials will be first to present information Tuesday evening, followed by Mid-Plains leaders and representatives of the North Platte, Maxwell, Hershey and Wallace schools in that order, according to the hearing’s legal notice in the Sept. 20 Telegraph.

Though the joint hearing is an official public meeting, no official legal action will be taken by any government during that meeting.

Tuesday’s hearing takes place three days before Friday’s legal deadline for Nebraska local governments to approve budgets and send them to the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts.

Only three of the eight local governments serving North Platte will have 2022-23 budget or property tax actions left to take after Tuesday’s joint hearing.

The North Platte school board, which held its 2022-23 budget hearing Aug. 29, will vote to finalize its budget at a special meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at McKinley.

The North Platte City Council, which adopted its budget Sept. 8, will vote to approve its 2022-23 property tax request during its regular meeting Oct. 4 at City Hall.

County commissioners have until Oct. 20 to ratify final 2022-23 tax rates throughout Lincoln County.