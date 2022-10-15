First ‘Potter’s Pasture’ mountain bike ride honors its late benefactor

BRADY — With pleasant temperatures, fall colors and puffy clouds in blue skies, Saturday was the kind of day for a mountain bicycle ride that P. Stephen Potter would have loved.

About 20 riders and friends of the colorful late Gothenburg and North Platte lawyer gathered to tackle the hilly, tree-filled cattle paths and county roads on and around his 1,200-acre “Potter’s Pasture” five miles south of Brady.

The first Potter’s Pasture Memorial Bike Race served as a fundraiser to help maintain the rolling spread that Potter set aside in trust three years before his death at age 74 on Oct. 24, 2019.

It also was one of two outdoor racing events Saturday on opposite ends of Lincoln County, following the morning Platte River Fitness Series “Lake to Lake Relay” along the 23.4-mile NPPD Canal between Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney.

Before launching the race — which took place three years and a day after Potter suffered the stroke leading to his death — Potter’s Pasture trustee and Gothenburg banker Luke Rickertsen honored his departed friend.

“You know, Steve Potter owned this land for years,” he said. “Before he passed away, he put all this ground in a trust and asked me if I would be the trustee.”

Rickertsen was joined by his wife, Julie, and state Sen. Matt Williams, his Flatwater Bank boss and father-in-law. Williams, one of several Potter friends who helped develop the trails for riding, served Saturday as a trail guide.

Potter, who never lived on the property, left money in his estate to keep it open for both hikers and mountain bicyclists to partake of its forested stretches and broad vistas.

It’s also rented out as pastureland that has fed as many as 105 cow-calf pairs, Rickertsen said. But two years of drought — evident in gray, bone-dry areas of dirt near the trail — cut that number to 80 pairs and forced an early end to grazing this year.

Because of that, “money’s gotten a little tight,” he said.

Income from Saturday’s participants will help cover costs of trimming trees along the trails, he said. That will help increase grass cover “so someone will always want to rent this place.”

Bicyclists were invited to track their times traversing Saturday’s 7-mile course inside Potter’s Pasture itself or a 25-mile circuit outside the property on gravel county roads.