The challenge of preparing for one’s end of life includes the need for information and guidance, and the Planning Your Legacy event hopes to offer help.

To start a dialogue about end-of-life planning, financial affairs and funeral preparations, First Presbyterian Church is hosting an open house from 1:30-3:30 p.m. April 30. The church is located at 1901 W. Leota St. in North Platte.

Pastor Emily McCreery said in a press release that the event is designed to make life easier for those we leave behind.

“This is our gift to the community to offer a space for families and individuals to make contacts and get started or finalize their estates, funerals, investments and all end-of-life affairs,” McCreery said.

This event will give area residents an opportunity to visit with experts and professionals in their fields, ask questions and make contact for follow-up appointments.

Presenters will share their expertise and guidance while working with individuals to achieve their goals and see their plans are met. Presenters will have their own spaces at the Planning Your Legacy event for conversation and questions. Presenters include grief support staff, hospice leaders, lawyers, funeral homes, bankers and financial planners.

Literature will be available from places such as flower shops, the Area Agency on Aging, cemeteries, veteran services, organ donation, monument companies and long-term care facilities.

The community is invited to come and go as they please, to visit with all presenters or to use this time to focus on an area they have not yet addressed in their planning.

The event has no connection with religion or church, McCreery said, and First Presbyterian is simply hosting the event.

For questions about the event, call McCreery at 308-532-1083 or pastoremily@fpcnp.org.