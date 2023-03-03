Western Nebraska’s two “true freshman” state senators last week saw Unicameral committees advance their first bills to the full Legislature.

The Agriculture Committee voted 8-0 Thursday to advance Sumner Sen. Teresa Ibach’s Legislative Bill 218, which would double state funds for managing vegetation within a natural stream’s banks or flood plain from $3 million to $6 million.

Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering Friday won a 7-0 vote from the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee to advance LB 712. It would appropriate $26 million to help offset infrastructure and other costs faced by Panhandle towns when the federal government starts replacing Minuteman III nuclear missiles and upgrading their silos.

Ibach and Hardin won election Nov. 8 to represent Districts 44 and 48 respectively. District 42 Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte — who refers to himself as a Unicameral “redshirt freshman” — won his first full term after being appointed to finish Sen. Mike Groene’s term in February 2022.

