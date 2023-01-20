First week of Unicameral hearings features ‘constitutional carry’ bill

State Sen. Tom Brewer’s renewed “constitutional carry” gun-rights bill leads this week’s initial group of Unicameral public hearings on bills sponsored by western Nebraska senators.

The Gordon lawmaker’s other four regional colleagues are among the 26 cosponsors of Legislative Bill 77, which the Judiciary Committee will hear at 1:30 p.m. CT Thursday (12:30 p.m. MT) in Room 1113 of Lincoln’s State Capitol.

Nebraskans who aren’t able to attend public hearings can view them live and submit comments via the Legislature’s website. (See the accompanying story for details.)

LB 77 would let Nebraskans eligible to carry a firearm keep it concealed without a permit. It’s similar to a measure Brewer introduced in 2021 but couldn’t advance past the first of three rounds of floor debate last year.

The bill would also strip counties, cities and villages of any power to require firearms registration, block possession of concealed weapons or regulate gun ownership, possession of handling except as state law provides.

Brewer’s bill, however, would uphold the right of an employer or those who control public buildings or other particular locations to forbid possession of concealed weapons there except by law enforcement officers.

People younger than 21, unless they’re in the military or a “duly authorized law enforcement officer,” couldn’t possess weapons under LB 77. The bill also doesn’t apply to people prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under state or federal law.

Sens. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, Teresa Ibach of Sumner, Steve Erdman of Bayard and Brian Hardin of Gering are among the bill’s cosponsors.

Bills by Erdman on state appeals of valuation protests and assessment of damaged property also appear on the week’s hearing schedule. The Revenue Committee will hear both bills in State Capitol Room 1524.

LB 28, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT Wednesday, says that if the Tax Equalization and Review Commission hasn’t decided on a protest by the time the first half of the next year’s taxes on that property become delinquent, the property’s taxable value for the year being protested “shall be reset to the previous year’s assessed value” until TERC rules on the protest.

TERC backlogs in hearing protests have put some property owners in the position of having to catch up with tax payments if their appeals fail, Erdman said.

His LB 29, set for a 1:30 p.m. CT Friday hearing, would continue to refine a 2019 law Erdman authored to temporarily reduce property taxes when structures are damaged or destroyed.

Erdman’s new bill would specify that counties must lower taxable values for properties affected by fires, earthquakes, floods, tornadoes or “other events causing significant property damage.”

Current state law defines “significant property damage” as 20% or more of its taxable value the previous year. A damaged property’s valuation would be reduced accordingly for the tax year when the event happened.

Hearings on other Unicameral bills of potential interest to western Nebraskans this week include:

• LB 66, introduced by Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, which would authorize driving and licensing of all-terrain vehicles and utility-type vehicles outside city or village limits. North Platte authorized UTVs on most city streets in 2022. Slama’s bill will be heard by the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee at 1:30 p.m. CT Monday in Room 1113.

• LB 241, introduced by Albion Sen. Tom Briese, which would forbid sending groundwater more than 10 miles outside of Nebraska unless necessary to comply with an interstate compact or court decree. The Natural Resources Committee will hear the bill at 1:30 p.m. CT Thursday in Room 1525.